João Cancelo to Nicolas Pépé, the new faces to watch out for in Premier League

The 2019/20 Premier League season with start with the clash between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield on Friday night. This summer transfer window has seen a flurry of deals with Harry Maguire becoming the most expensive defender of all time after Manchester United paid £80 million for his services from Leicester City.

Advertising

With reigning champions Manchester City bolstering their squad and Tottenham Hotspur looking to rebuild their ranks on transfer deadline day with names like Paolo Dybala, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon, this season might witness a title-race even better than previous year’s. The promoted teams have been busy too, with Aston Villa splurging a staggering £146.3 million in the market already.

Here’s a look at the new players in the English Premier League who can make or break their respective clubs’ seasons with their performances.

GOALKEEPERS

The 22-year-old Dean Henderson proved to be a key cog in Chris Wilder’s system last season when Sheffield United finished second in the Championship conceding a league-low 41 goals in 46 games. The Manchester United youth product has joined the Blades again on loan, and will look to emulate the form that got him 21 clean sheets last year.

FOLLOW | Transfer window 2019: All the key deals in Europe

Advertising

DEFENDERS

Joining Manchester City for £60 million, Portuguese right-back João Cancelo will look to assert his dominance in a role that has been Kyle Walker’s for two seasons. Lauded as the world’s best right-back currently, the ex-Juventus man has all the necessary skills: marauding runs on the wing, troubling defences with crosses and man-marking.

Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly might have just turned 20, but the English left-back is a welcome £13 million addition to Eddie Howe’s team, and can replace the ageing Charlie Daniels.

Meanwhile, Everton’s loan deal for right-back Djibril Sidibé proved to be a surprise one, as Marco Silva already has vice-captain Seamus Coleman. But providing experience and much-needed competition, the Frenchman might provide the steel that Everton needs to qualify for European football.

MIDFIELDERS

To have an alternative to the ageing Fernandinho, City coach Pep Guardiola has brought the 23-year-old Rodri in from Atletico Madrid for a club-record £62.6 million. His awareness with the ball, passing ability and ball retention technique make him an instant fit in the team.

Tottenham Hotspur’s £55.5 million acquisition, Tanguy Ndombele will provide a different dynamic to Mauricio Pochettino’s midfield. Th ex-Olympique Lyonnais midfielder’s box-to-box exploits could aid last year’s Champions League finalist’s title challenge.

After shining bright in the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals will hope to unlock defences for Mauricio Pellegrini’s West Ham United. The 23-year-old ex-Villarreal man might not score many goals, but his magical feet could help those in front of him. Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendía is also one to watch out after scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists last season in the Championship.

FORWARDS

Arsenal broke the transfer record for the most expensive African player by bringing Nicolas Pépé from LOSC Lille for £72 million, and for good reason. The Ivory Coast forward scored 23 goals and provided 12 assists last season from the right wing, something the London side has missed ever since the departure of Alexis Sanchez. With the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Mesut Özil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, he can inflict serious pain on other team’s defences.

West Ham United have brought in French striker Sébastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for £40.7 million. Partnering with the now-Real Madrid forward Luka Jović, he scored 20 goals last season. Everton’s newest teenage signing, Moise Kean, will look to light up the Premier League with his pace and agility after being bought for £27.5 million from Juventus.

In the bottom half of the table, many like Newcastle United’s Joelinton will look to make a mark not just in the league, but in world football. Signed for a club record £40 million from 1899 Hoffenheim, the Brazilian forward will look to fill the hole left by the departures of Ayoze Pérez and Salomón Rondón. Aston Villa’s £8.8 million left winger, Trézéguet will hope to be the newest Egyptian sensation in the league after coming in from Turkish club Kasimpasa.

Harry Wilson, the 22-year-old Welsh right winger, will be hoping to impress Jürgen Klopp with yet another loan spell, this time at Bournemouth. Having scored 18 goals and provided 6 assists last season for Derby County, he will surely bolster an attack that consists of Callum Wilson, Joshua King and Ryan Fraser.

An eye should be kept out for the 23-year-old Che Adams, who will look to continue his 22-goal-scoring-form from last season with Birmingham at Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton this season.

Advertising

Note : Although players like Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Mateo Kovačić, Raúl Jiménez and Youri Tielemans are amongst the transfers of the summer, they weren’t included in the list as they have played in Premier League before.