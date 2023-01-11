Barcelona president Joan Laporta predicts European Super League to start in 2025 without the Premier League clubs

Barcelona president Joan Laporta predicted that the controversial European Super League will start in two years’ time despite the English clubs not taking a part in it.

“I think there will be a Super League,” Laporta said to Cadena SER(A radio network in Spain)

“I would not have entered into this project if it was not an open competition and it was accepted by Real Madrid, Juventus and other clubs that have not yet shown their faces but are very interested in this competition,” he added.

“[The Super League] will be a reality in 2025, if the resolution is favourable,” The Catalan club president said about the current appeals of the recent court ruling.

The 60-year-old said, “If the ruling, which I believe will not happen because what is being called into question is the defence of free competition in the framework of the EU, and I believe that this will be won.”

Speaking about the participation of Premier League clubs in the Super League, Laporta said, “In a first step, what we will have is a European competition that will compete with the Premier League. I don’t think the English teams are going to enter in the first step.”

“We want them to enter and there is a lot of communication with the English clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. All these clubs, most of which are for sale and some have already been sold, are interested,” he added.

He further said, “The state leagues would be maintained and this will end up with a merger between the European Super League and the Premier [League].”

In December, football governing bodies UEFA and FIFA won the backing of an adviser to Europe’s top court on a case brought by the advocates of the European Super League who want to challenge their monopoly on tournaments. The ESL collapsed less than 48 hours after it was launched in 2021.

Following an outcry from fans, governments, football’s governing bodies, players and other clubs, founding members Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid pulled out. That left only Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus committed to the project.