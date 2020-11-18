Joachim Loew to stay on as Germany coach despite loss to Spain: Oliver Bierhoff

Joachim Loew is in his 14th year in charge as Germany coach. (File)

Germany coach Joachim Loew is not in danger of losing his job after they were thrashed 6-0 by Spain in their final Nations League group match on Tuesday, national team director Oliver Bierhoff has said.

Germany suffered their worst defeat in a competitive game as Spain ran riot and a shell-shocked Loew was at a loss to explain his side’s capitulation in Seville which prevented their qualification for the Nations League semi-finals.

Spain six. Germany nil. Anyone else still processing it? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fdTGmMSdnh — Goal (@goal) November 18, 2020

Germany have hit a rough patch this year, winning only three of their last eight matches, but Bierhoff said Loew would remain in charge at least until the Euros next year.

When asked if Loew would remain the coach until next year’s Euros, Bierhoff told ARD TV: “Absolutely, yes. This game changes nothing. We still trust Joachim Loew, no doubt about that.

“With the national team, you have to think and analyse from tournament to tournament. We want to achieve the maximum at next year’s Euros.”

The Euros were originally scheduled for June-July this year but the tournament was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Germany needed only a draw to progress to the Nations League semi-finals but the result ensured Spain advanced as the top ranked team in the group.

Germany’s overhaul far from complete after Spain demolition

Germany, planning to have an overhauled and tournament-ready team at next year’s European soccer championships, are running out of time, with coach Joachim Loew’s changes so far failing to deliver.

A 6-0 demolition by Spain on Tuesday was their heaviest defeat in almost 90 years and only added to their fluctuating form in recent months.

📰 HISTÓRICO The leading word on the Spanish front pages this morning. 👀 Germany’s biggest defeat since 1931, biggest ever in a competitive fixture. 🎩 Ferran Torres the 1st Spaniard to score a hat-trick vs Germany. 👊 Manuel Neuer concedes 6 for the 1st time.#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ZqAEoadkN8 — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) November 18, 2020

Loew brushed the defeat off as a “disastrous day” but the coach, in his 14th year in charge, has now seen his team exit in the first round of a tournament for the third straight time.

Winners of the 2014 World Cup, Germany crashed out in the tournament group stage four years later. They were then relegated from the Nations League competition a few months later after failing to win a single game and eventually stayed up only thanks to a rule change.

That exit prompted the start of Loew’s overhaul as he dropped several world champions – including Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels – in favour of younger players.

But their loss to Spain meant they are again out of the Nations League competition from the group stage.

“We saw today that we are not as far down the road as we had hoped to be,” Loew said of his team’s dismal performance against the Spaniards.

“After the first goal we just gave up being organised. That was deadly. We charged out and just opened up all the spaces. We forgot about our game plan and just ran around out there.”

6 – Joachim #Löw is only the 3rd manager of the German national team to concede 6 goals in a match after Otto Nerz and Sepp Herberger. Low. #ESPGER pic.twitter.com/VLGic1vWxw — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 18, 2020

With falling TV figures, mounting criticism and Loew’s refusal to recall Boateng and Thomas Mueller, who won five titles this year with Bayern Munich, and Hummels, the coach has worked himself in a corner.

Germany will next play again in March before a few more warm-up matches prior to the tournament start in June.

With a large pool of players to chose from but without a finetuned core of starting players, the overhaul that started in 2018, is still largely a construction site seven months before the tournament.

“I have faith in my players,” Loew said. “Now our responsibility is to question everything and question ourselves as well. We have to draw the right conclusions.”

