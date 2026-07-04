From poverty in Colombia to World Cup hero, Jhon Arias sends Ghana out

Quibdo is one of the wettest cities on earth, capital of a Colombian department with no club in the country’s top division. It has still produced Jackson Martinez, and now Jhon Arias, who spent Friday night in a different kind of heat, 88 degrees Fahrenheit in Kansas City, scoring the goal that sent Colombia into the World Cup’s last 16.

The goal put Colombia, the 2024 Copa America runners-up beaten by Argentina, through to face Switzerland. Colombia dominated the rest of the game, saw a second goal from Luis Diaz ruled out for offside, and never really needed one.

It came in the 14th minute, a day after the sixteenth anniversary of Luis Suarez’s 2010 handball against Ghana. This Suarez plays for Sporting CP, has never handled anything on a goal line, and had come on only after Jhon Cordoba went down injured following a clash with Jerome Opoku. He curled in a cross, and Arias, unmarked, guided it past goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi rather than blasting it.

Ghana lost Marvin Senaya to injury early, Alidu Seidu replacing him. Carlos Queiroz had been hired for a reputation built on disciplined, low-block defending, which had held England scoreless in the group stage. Once Senaya went off, Queiroz admitted afterward, “the team did not have the same discipline and organisation.” Ghana finished with eight shots. Not one was on target.

Colombia’s Jhon Arias (11) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann) Colombia’s Jhon Arias (11) celebrates after scoring their first goal during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Colombia and Ghana in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Street matches

His first memory of football, he has told World Football Index, is “playing with my brother with a ball in the living room” at his aunt’s house in Quibdo. Arias grew up as a soft-spoken player, whose personality spoke up in street matches instead. The Daily Star has reported that he pushed his family to leave, for Medellin, for Cali, anywhere with a league, and weighed medicine as a backup, the same restlessness that sent a young Jackson Martinez, also from Quibdo, to Medellin at twelve to be discovered. What kept Arias at football was Kaka, watched at Milan and Real Madrid. “I want to be like him,” he told the paper.

Many in Colombia thought Arias had the calibre for South America but not Europe, the same misjudgement made about Carlos Valderrama and James Rodriguez, late bloomers who needed a World Cup to show the world what it had missed.

Two Mexican youth academies, Dorados de Sinaloa and Tijuana, led nowhere. He came home at nineteen to Patriotas Boyaca, was loaned to Llaneros, then climbed through America de Cali and Independiente Santa Fe before Fluminense came calling. In Rio he became a title winner, part of the side that beat Boca Juniors 2-1 to win Fluminense’s first Copa Libertadores in 2023. Two summers later, at a widely opposed Club World Cup, he was the find of the tournament: three Man of the Match awards, a role in beating Inter Milan, before Chelsea ended the run in the semi-finals. Wolverhampton paid for the version of Arias that did that to Inter Milan. What they got, for six months, was a player who never found the rhythm of a relegation battle.

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He played 26 times for Wolves and scored twice: against West Ham in the league, against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup. By February, the club had gone from Vitor Pereira to Rob Edwards, heading for the Championship, and Arias had already agreed to leave. Announcing his move to Palmeiras, streamed by Globo Esporte, he was blunt: “It’s a different context. The team’s top scorer in the Premier League has two goals, I scored one,” he said. He was gracious about the rest of it too: “Wolves is the club that opened the doors for me in Europe.” By the time the World Cup arrived he already had six goals and two assists at Palmeiras, form good enough to make him believe another shot at Europe could last longer than six months this time.

Colombia will play Switzerland in Vancouver on Tuesday for a place in the quarter-finals, a fixture bigger than any one player. “We have what it takes to dream, to believe, in reaching the final,” Arias said of the tournament ahead.

Asked what Friday’s goal meant to him personally, he kept it small. “I just gotta find my rhythm,” he said. ” Find my happy place.”