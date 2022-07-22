scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United

The England midfielder was available after ending his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason

By: AP
July 22, 2022 5:06:06 pm
Jesse Lingard, Jesse Lingard news, Jesse Lingard updates, Jesse Lingard England, FIFA World Cup 2018, sports news, football, Indian ExpressLingard, who usually operates in an attacking midfield role, scored 13 goals for United last season in all competitions - his most productive campaign yet at Old Trafford. (Source: Reuters)

Nottingham Forest pulled off its biggest signing since clinching a return to the Premier League by bringing in Jesse Lingard on a free transfer.

The England midfielder was available after ending his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason.

Lingard’s move to Forest was announced late Thursday. He is the 11th signing made by the promoted club as it prepares for the first season in the Premier League since 1999.

The length of Lingard’s deal was not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 starts in the league, and he was linked with a permanent move to the London club.

