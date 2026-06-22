Watkins defends Doku’s statement of wanting to attend child’s birth during WC

England international Ollie Watkins defended Belgium player Jeremy Doku for wanting to be present for the birth of his child during the World Cup after the Belgian was criticized by L’Équipe’s France Pierron recently. L’Équipe has since disavowed comments by Pierron and also apologized to Doku in a statement late Sunday and said the comments by Pierron did not represent its values.
“Someone labelled it disgusting and I think for a start that’s not a way to label a birth. He said it only happens once, your first child. Welcoming them to the world is a blessing — you don’t get that opportunity a lot. There’s a lot of times where you’re away from family and friends during the season and it’s a very difficult period. So to miss that would be tough, and I see where he’s coming from, I think he has all the right to go back and be there,” Watkins said reacting to Pierron’s statement.
“We’re very privileged men at the end of the day and I’m sure he will have a lot of support to be able to get back and get there as quickly as possible, make sure he’s there to support her and then fly back out. I don’t think it’s anyone else’s business what he gets up to after training and if he goes back and does that, I think that’s fair enough,” he added.
Ollie Watkins backs Jeremy Doku after the Belgium winger faced criticism for wanting to leave the World Cup camp for the birth of his first child 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/ruQc21cHgz
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) June 22, 2026
Pierron described childbirth as “a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless” when taking part in the television show “L’Équipe de Choc” on Friday.
“There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place,” she said on the show, reacting to Doku’s comments in the United States.
Doku’s wife Shireen is due to give birth to their son in early July when Belgium hopes to be playing in the knockout rounds of the World Cup.
“No one wants to miss a birth,” said the 24-year-old Doku, who is a star in the Belgium squad and plays for Manchester City.
Pierron questioned Doku’s priorities as he was “living a childhood dream. It might never happen again in your life.”