Jeff Bezos part of Amit Bhatia’s consortium trying to buy Liverpool

Liverpool's Alexander Isak, left, celebrates scoring with teammate Dominik Szoboszlai during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and AS Monaco in Liverpool, England, Sunday Aug. 9, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The consortium led by British-Indian millionaire businessman Amit Bhatia, backed by his father-in-law Lakshmi Mittal, seeking to buy a significant stake in Liverpool Football Club has another very high-profile member – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

The group that also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin has advanced its talks to buy around 30 percent share in the Premier League giants, according to the BBC.

Bezos is one of the richest persons in the world and according to Forbes, has an estimated net worth of $256 billion.

Bhatia had been a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers for 18 years before relinquishing his stake in the club last month to comply with English football rules that prevent individuals from holding significant ownership or administrative control in multiple clubs across the league structure. Bhatia sold his share in QPR to majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam.