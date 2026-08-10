Jeff Bezos part of Amit Bhatia’s consortium trying to buy Liverpool

The consortium led by British-Indian millionaire businessman Amit Bhatia, backed by his father-in-law Lakshmi Mittal, seeking to buy a significant stake in Liverpool Football Club has another very high-profile member – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
The group that also includes Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin has advanced its talks to buy around 30 percent share in the Premier League giants, according to the BBC.
Bezos is one of the richest persons in the world and according to Forbes, has an estimated net worth of $256 billion.
Bhatia had been a director and co-owner of Queens Park Rangers for 18 years before relinquishing his stake in the club last month to comply with English football rules that prevent individuals from holding significant ownership or administrative control in multiple clubs across the league structure. Bhatia sold his share in QPR to majority owner Ruben Gnanalingam.
FSG, who bought Liverpool in a £300m deal in 2010, previously sold a minority stake in the Anfield club to global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity.
Bezos, who owns The Washington Post newspaper and aerospace company Blue Origin, was previously linked with a takeover of NFL franchises Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks, but didn’t go ahead with either of the proposals.
According to Sky News, the consortium is closing in on a deal to buy a roughly one-third stake in Liverpool and an announcement could be made this week or the next.
Bhatia joined former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone and fellow motorsport big shot Flavio Briatore as investors in QPR. The British-Inndian spent five years as club chairman between 2018 and 2023 and stayed on as a director and co-owner until relinquishing his stake recently.
Bhatia is an investor in TGL – Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods’ golf league which fuses golf and technology and features six teams with some of the best players in the world in a season-long competition, Sky News said.
His firm also invests in Switch Hitter, a media brand founded by former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, delivering exclusive interviews and content with the world’s top cricketers.
Liverpool are currently the fourth-most valuable club in the world. The consortium’s investment in Liverpool will reportedly value the club at £4.4bn ($6bn).