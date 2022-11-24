scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

Japan’s victory over Germany ‘not a big surprise’: Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho spoke about Japan's incredible win over Germany and said the result hardly came as a surprise to him.

fifa world cup, japan, jose mourinhoJose Mourinho said that he wasn’t surprised by Japan’s win against Germany. (Screengrab/AP)

Mourinho, along with his AS Roma squad, is in Japan for training during the six-week Serie A break.

The Giallorossi have scheduled friendlies against Yokohama F. Marinos and Nagoya Grampus.

Speaking in a press conference, Mourinho shared his thoughts about Japan’s incredible feat and said the result hardly came as a surprise to him.

“I didn’t see the match, I was in bed, the television was on but I fell asleep, I was devastated. Congratulations to Japan, but it’s not such a big surprise, they’re a good team that is growing.

“I think at this moment in European football, there is a big focus on the individual, a big focus on egos, and when I look at your profile as people, your profile as country, I have never coached Japanese players, but I’ve coached Asian players.

“In my case, I was lucky because I’ve coached the best Asian player, (Son Heung-min) and I understand that the mentality is really special.”

Japan face Costa Rica in their next match while Germany face Spain.

First published on: 24-11-2022 at 03:26:10 pm
