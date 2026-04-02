Japan thrash India 6-0 in U20 Women’s Women’s Asian Cup

India, playing their first Asian Cup match in 20 years, had a good start early on, with Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul combining well on the left to set Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam through (AIFF Photo)

India suffered a 0-6 defeat at the hands of formidable Japan in their opening match of the AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup at the Thammasat Stadium here on Thursday. Six-time champions Japan got the lead early on through an own goal by Thoibisana Chanu Toijam (12th minute).

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However, it was not until the second half that Japan really managed to start hurting the Young Tigresses, with Miki Kimura (54th), Noa Fukushima (57th), Natsumi Tago (75th), Miyu Matsunaga (81st) and Yura Honda (87th) netting one each.

India, playing their first Asian Cup match in 20 years, had a good start early on, with Shubhangi Singh and Sulanjana Raul combining well on the left to set Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam through. The latter’s low cutback, however, was intercepted.