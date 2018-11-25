Jamshedpur FC’s Gourav Mukhi handed six-month suspension for age fraud

Jamshedpur FC’s Gourav Mukhi has been suspended for six months. An All India Football Federation release stated that Mukhi has been found “guilty on the basis of the evidence presented by him, his admissions and the statements of Manager of U-16 AIFF academy in 2015.”

In addition to the suspension, Mukhi existing registration with the Central Registration System (CRS) and Competition Management System (CMS) has been cancelled and “revoked with immediate effect.”

Mukhi shot to limelight in October when he became the “youngest” goal scorer in the Indian Super League after scoring for Jamshedpur FC in a 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. The league lists his age as 16 years but it was reported later that Mukhi was believed to have been 15 years old when he led Jharkhand to the youth football title in 2015. His performance in the tournament earned him a call-up from the federation along with four other of his teammates to trials for the Indian squad that was set to play in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup. Just before the trials, Mukhi was one of four players who confessed to being overage.

The confession from 2015 indicates that Mukhi was at least over 17 years of age at the time. Even then, his age was has been listed as 16 on the ISL website.

Mukhi started his career with Jamshedpur with the reserve squad and played for them in the second division of the I-League, where he scored six goals. Those performances fast-tracked him into the senior team and he made an immediate impact, scoring two goals in the pre-season before netting his first official goal against Bengaluru FC.