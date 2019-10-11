Jamie Vardy’s wife gets death threats after allegations by Wayne Rooney’s wife

Jamie Vardy’s wife Rebekah Vardy has said she has received death threats, some even aimed at her unborn child, over the allegations made by Coleen Rooney over her having leaked false stories about the Rooneys.

Vardy, who is seven months pregnant, told Daily Mail on Friday, “I have been told that I should die, that my children should die, my unborn child should die. It would be unacceptable for anyone. I am tough, but this has made me cry. It is hard to explain how horrible it has been.”

On Wednesday, Coleen Rooney claimed that she had finally found out who was leaking stories to the media for five months, and after her investigation through Instagram, she called out the Leicester City forward’s wife. She posted on her Twitter that her private Instagram stories, which were only visible to Rebekah Vardy, were made available to a tabloid.

Vardy, who replied to the post saying that she did not know anything about it, said about her conversation with Wayne Rooney’s wife: “It would be like arguing with a pigeon. I said to her: ‘Coleen, what on earth have you done?’ It was not an easy phone call. I thought she was my friend but she completely annihilated me.”

Among the “false stories” which were leaked, a story on Mexico gender selection was published by The Sun on August 15. According to it, Coleen Rooney and her husband, Wayne Rooney had headed to Mexico to look for a way to have a daughter, where the controversial treatment is legal.

Other stories include one where Coleen Rooney was eyeing a return to television by holding talks with BBC about signing up for Strictly Come Dancing on September 28, and also another story about how Rooneys’ brand new £20 million mansion had flooded.