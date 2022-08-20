scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 20, 2022

Jamie Vardy extends Leicester contract until 2024

Vardy had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

Vardy is third on Leicester's all-time goalscorer list with 164 strikes from 387 games in all competitions. (File)

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the Foxes until June 2024, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Vardy had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

The 35-year-old, who joined from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, is third on Leicester’s all-time goalscorer list with 164 strikes from 387 games in all competitions.

“I’m obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the Club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it,” Vardy told the club website.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The decision was easy. I’ve been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture.”

Vardy, who scored 17 goals across competitions last season, was instrumental in guiding Leicester to the 2015-16 league title and also won the FA Cup in 2020-21.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s platePremium
Jobs to roads to sports university — the many projects on Sisodia’s plate
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...Premium
Delhi Confidential: British High Commissioner to India trolls Manchester ...
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delayPremium
As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...Premium
Independence Day’s end: The mystery of the files missing from Tripura Pol...

Leicester, winless in their opening two league games this campaign, host Southampton later on Saturday.

First published on: 20-08-2022 at 03:25:00 pm
Next Story

Special bench to hear issue of potholes on Maharashtra roads: Bombay HC

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022

2

‘Am I right, doctors?’ Debina Bonnerjee says pregnancy can happen within 6 months of giving birth if a woman is not lactating

3

Style alert: Disha Patani keeps it fashionable in scarf top and mini skirt

4

Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed', she looks at him in disbelief. Watch

5

Bengaluru: Mount Carmel College officials booked for ‘chaotic’ Independence Day celebration

Featured Stories

Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
Remarks by a sessions judge in Kerala in a sexual harassment case are an ...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
A for-profit company wants to bring back the extinct Tasmanian tiger. Cle...
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: What is Mandala in art?
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Explained: The risks from the shelling of Europe's biggest nuclear power ...
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
Voter number row: J&K admin note slams 'misrepresentation of facts'
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Caste, clout, calculus: The wheels within wheels in BJP minister Sreeramu...
Williams walks back, Zimbabwe 6 down
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI LIVE

Williams walks back, Zimbabwe 6 down

Xavier’s V-C: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'
Professor resignation row

Xavier’s V-C: 'In a sacred institution, we need to be sacred'

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui's show cancelled again in Bengaluru

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Amid a spate of flops, Bollywood needs content correction

Premium
Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?
Explained

Why is Japan asking its youth to drink more?

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’
ICYMI

Virat Kohli: ‘Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone’

Premium
'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

'Boycott Liger' trends after Vijay Deverakonda supports Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

As chip shortage bites, companies cut down features to reduce delay

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports
Advertisement

Photos

India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets to take 1-0 lead
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 20: Latest News