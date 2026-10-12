Shouldn’t be in Liverpool team right now: Carragher slams Wirtz after Man City loss

After Liverpool’s 0-3 thrashing by Manchester City on Sunday, former player Jamie Carragher lashed into their £116m signing Florian Wirtz, calling for the German to be dropped from the team. Since arriving at Merseyside last season, Wirtz hasn’t really set the world on fire, scoring just 5 goals and assisting just 5 as well in 39 appearances in the Premier League.

‘I’m going to go back to Florian Wirtz, because I was critical of him after the last game Liverpool played at Bournemouth. I was then criticised a little bit by Liverpool supporters for putting a negative slant on it. But what I did say was it could be the last hope if Jurgen Klopp could get his arm around him when he was with Germany. He played really well for Germany under Jurgen Klopp. But he has come here today, I’m looking at the game with no Isak and no Gakpo, our two best attackers this season. We need Barcola and we need Wirtz to step up and help Munoz and Koumas at the top of the pitch. Koumas and Munoz were better than the two £100m players,” Carragher said to Sky Sports.