Jamie Carragher praises Mohamed Salah’s impact at Liverpool, says Egyptian’s time in Premier League better than Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah poses with the winner's trophy after the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super, File)

With Mohamed Salah departing Liverpool after a decorated career of 9 years where he won a litany of trophies including the Premier League as well as the Champions League, former Reds player Jamie Carragher lauded the Egyptian and said only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency in the league.

“In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency. While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian,” Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph.