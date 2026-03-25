Jamie Carragher praises Mohamed Salah’s impact at Liverpool, says Egyptian’s time in Premier League better than Cristiano Ronaldo

With Mohamed Salah departing Liverpool after a decorated career of 9 years where he won a litany of trophies including the Premier League as well as the Champions League, former Reds player Jamie Carragher lauded the Egyptian and said only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency in the league.
“In the pantheon of overseas attacking players to have excelled in England, only Thierry Henry eclipses Salah’s output and consistency. While many will argue the merits of players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Eden Hazard, Gianfranco Zola, Dennis Bergkamp or Eric Cantona, none of them produced the same devastating numbers as consistently, season-after-season, as the Egyptian,” Carragher wrote in his column for The Telegraph.
“Ronaldo’s time at Manchester United, both initially and upon his return, was either side of his absolute, Real Madrid-peak years. Salah edges ahead of him when judging strictly on Premier League performance and impact. In an all-time Premier League XI, Salah is an automatic inclusion in the front three alongside Henry and Ronaldo,” he added.
On Tuesday, Salah announced that he will leave the Liverpool at the end of the season, marking an earlier-than-planned departure for one of the club’s greatest-ever scorers and soccer’s biggest names.
The 33-year-old Egypt forward, who has scored 255 goals in 435 appearances for Liverpool, “reached an agreement” to quit the team a year before his contract was due to expire, the Premier League champions said on Tuesday.
Salah’s form has dipped in his ninth year at Anfield, to such an extent that he was dropped for a stretch of games late last year – leading to the winger telling reporters in an impromptu interview that the club “has thrown me under the bus.” “Unfortunately the day has come,” Salah said in a post on Instagram that was released around the same time as Liverpool published a six-paragraph statement announcing the imminent departure of a club great.
“I never imagined,” he added, “how deeply this club, this city, these people would become part of my life. Liverpool is not just a football club. It’s a passion, it’s a history, it’s a spirit. I can’t explain in words to anyone not part of this club.”