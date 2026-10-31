 Jamie Carragher apologises to Aston Villa after legal threat over ‘clumsy and wrong’ comments

Jamie Carragher has issued a public apology to Aston Villa, their owners and supporters after the club threatened legal action over comments he made on a podcast, conceding that his language was “clumsy and wrong”.

The controversy stemmed from an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, where Carragher told Villa fans, “Aston Villa will never be Manchester United”, while discussing speculation linking manager Unai Emery with the Old Trafford job. He also used an expletive while addressing supporters on social media.

Villa reacted swiftly, with chairman Nassef Sawiris issuing a statement on Friday confirming the club would pursue legal proceedings. “Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans,” Sawiris said. “Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football.”