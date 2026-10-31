 Jamie Carragher apologises to Aston Villa after legal threat over ‘clumsy and wrong’ comments

Jamie Carragher has issued a public apology to Aston Villa, their owners and supporters after the club threatened legal action over comments he made on a podcast, conceding that his language was “clumsy and wrong”.
The controversy stemmed from an appearance on the Stick to Football podcast, where Carragher told Villa fans, “Aston Villa will never be Manchester United”, while discussing speculation linking manager Unai Emery with the Old Trafford job. He also used an expletive while addressing supporters on social media.
Villa reacted swiftly, with chairman Nassef Sawiris issuing a statement on Friday confirming the club would pursue legal proceedings. “Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans,” Sawiris said. “Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football.”
Carragher responded on Saturday with a post on X, writing, “I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans. My language this week was clumsy and wrong. I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek, but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies.”
I’d like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners & their fans.
My language this week was clumsy & wrong.
I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it’s not come across that way, so apologies.
Good luck today UTV!
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) October 31, 2026
The former Liverpool defender insisted his remarks were born out of frustration with Villa supporters who had taken issue with his suggestion that Emery might be tempted by Manchester United. “It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd,” he wrote, adding that clips circulating online showed him praising Emery and Villa, and expressing his delight at their 2026 Europa League triumph in Istanbul.
Carragher maintained that his comments reflected his admiration for Emery rather than any slight on Villa. Speaking on the Overlap Daily podcast, he had said, “I just think Unai Emery is the best manager in the league and if you’re Man Utd you’re thinking ‘what’s the best we can get?’. I’m not saying he’ll go, I’m just saying if it was me I’d ask the question.” He later explained that his point was about managerial levels and ego, comparing Emery to Rafael Benitez, and conceded that telling fans to “shut up” was perhaps a step too far, though he stressed it was all in jest.