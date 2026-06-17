What happens after the proclamation – ‘Remember the name: James Rodriguez’

Twelve years after Colombia’s most electrifying World Cup run – when José Pékerman’s side reached the quarter-finals in Brazil and briefly convinced themselves of what they could become – the national team returns to football’s biggest stage carrying more than just memories. They return with three players who lived that journey from the inside. James Rodriguez, David Ospina, and Santiago Arias have survived changing managers, club transfers, brutal injuries and shifting roles. Their careers have taken vastly different turns, but they have all arrived at the same destination: one final chance to revisit the stage where Colombia believed anything was possible.

Brazil 2014 was meant to be the beginning of something bigger. Instead, it became the high point. James left the tournament as its brightest attacking star, Ospina as a dependable last line of defence, and Arias as part of a young backline expected to lead Colombia into the future. What followed was not a steady decline, but careers marked by setbacks, reinvention and persistence.

No Colombian player has carried expectations quite like James since that summer. He was not just a breakout star – he was the tournament’s top scorer, winning the Golden Boot with six goals, including a stunning volley against Uruguay that remains one of the defining moments of World Cup history.

Esse gol do James Rodrigues é absurdo de lindo! Lembro que na época todo mundo comentava desse lance pic.twitter.com/2JATFwZPOz — Sam Opina (@SamOpina_) June 9, 2026

Uruguay coach Óscar Tabárez once placed him in rare company, saying: “Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and James Rodríguez – they do things because they have a certain gift which makes them special.” Pékerman was equally certain of what he had seen unfold: “I never had any doubts that this was going to be his World Cup.”

At that moment, James seemed destined to dominate world football. A move to Real Madrid followed, but instead of sustained greatness came constant change. Bayern Munich, Everton, and a succession of other clubs offered fresh starts, yet consistency proved elusive. Injuries played their part; muscle problems and recurring fitness setbacks repeatedly interrupted his career, denying him the consistent run needed to sustain top-level performance.

Yet, for Colombia, James still matters. He is no longer the free-roaming attacker who dazzled in 2014, but a veteran playmaker who selects his moments. The team no longer expects him to recreate Brazil; instead, they value his ability to orchestrate play with matured authority.

While James represents a career interrupted, David Ospina’s story is one of pure endurance. Colombia’s goalkeeper during the 2014 run, he made the crucial saves that carried the team to the quarter-finals and established himself as the ultimate safety net. Twelve years later, at 37, he remains part of the national setup, outlasting multiple cycles of transition.

Unlike James or Arias, Ospina’s biggest challenge has not been physical decline, but maintaining relevance. Club football brought changing managers, fierce competition for places, and long periods on the bench, but Colombia has continued to trust the goalkeeper who rarely let them down when it mattered. He may no longer rely solely on the cat-like reflexes of his youth, but experience has become his greatest strength. In a squad that has evolved repeatedly, Ospina remains a calming presence – and one of the last direct links to Colombia’s greatest World Cup campaign.

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If Ospina’s story is about endurance, Santiago Arias’ is about recovery. The right-back appeared set to become a long-term fixture after Brazil 2014 before a horrific ankle injury in 2020 changed everything. The injury did more than halt his progress; it raised genuine doubts over whether he would ever return to the highest level.

Arias did return, but football had moved on. New teammates emerged, competition increased and every comeback demanded another steep climb. His career since has been defined less by linear progression than by sheer persistence. That he is back on the World Cup stage at all reflects as much his resilience as his footballing ability.

Every ageing generation eventually makes way for the next, and for Colombia, that future arrives in the form of Andrés Gómez. He has had only a handful of appearances for the national team, but his impact has been immediate. At 23, the Vasco da Gama forward now offers a genuine, explosive alternative to Jhon Arias and even Luis Díaz.

Colombia are no longer the free-spirited outsiders they were in 2014. They now blend hard-earned experience with emerging talent, relying on veterans to guide the group while younger players gradually assume the heavy lifting. For James, Ospina, and Arias, this World Cup is a chance to return to where Colombia’s modern football identity first took shape – and perhaps, one final time, see just how far it can take them.