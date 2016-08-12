Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • James Milner and Daniel Sturridge doubtful for Arsenal opener: Juergen Klopp

James Milner and Daniel Sturridge doubtful for Arsenal opener: Juergen Klopp

James Milner, who has announced his retirement from England international duty, made 28 league starts last season.

By: Reuters | Published: August 12, 2016 8:15:35 pm
James Milner, James Milner Liverpool, Liverpool James Milner, Daniel Sturridge, Daniel Sturridge Liverpool, Liverpool Daniel Sturridge, Juergen Klopp, sports news, sports, football news, Football Liverpoll start Premier league against Arsenal. (Source: Reuters)
Top News

James Milner and Daniel Sturridge could miss Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday due to injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

Sturridge, who has made just 18 league starts over the past two seasons, picked up a hip injury ahead of last Saturday’s friendly against Barcelona, and Milner sustained a heel problem during the 4-0 victory over the Spanish champions.

“(Sturridge) had a few days where he couldn’t train and that’s not too good for the Arsenal game but we have other players who are available,” Klopp told reporters.

Milner, who has announced his retirement from England international duty, made 28 league starts last season. He captained Liverpool against Barcelona before being replaced after 42 minutes.

“It’s better than we all expected after the (Barcelona) game when we saw him walking out of the stadium on crutches, that’s not the best picture you want to see,” Klopp said.

“(We are taking) no risk at the moment, we have to wait until everybody says we can go on and that’s what we’ll do.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
If I don’t get an answer from BCCI about why I haven’t got even an India A call in the last four years, then what’s the point of giving me awards 