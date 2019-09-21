James Maddison fires Leicester City to victory over Tottenham Hotspur amid VAR drama

James Maddison scored a brilliant winner to help Leicester City come from behind and beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday in a match dominated by VAR drama.

Advertising

The Video Assistant Referee was heavily involved early on after Wilfred Ndidi had bundled the ball into the net, only for the effort to be ruled out for offside.

There was no question over the opening goal in the 29th minute as Harry Kane fired a stunning strike past Kasper Schmeichel to give Spurs the lead.

Serge Aurier thought he had doubled the visitors’ advantage only for VAR to intervene again, much to the home fans’ delight, with Son Heung-min adjudged offside in the build- up.

Advertising

That proved crucial as Ricardo Pereira levelled things up in the 69th minute from 12 yards, swinging the momentum in the home side’s favour.

Maddison completed the turnaround with a superb strike from 25 yards five minutes from time, drilling the ball past the despairing dive of Hugo Lloris to move Leicester up to provisional second in the table.