Bayern’s Musiala reveals reason behind on-field collapses in two matches

Germany football star Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch twice inside a week during Bayern Munich’s pre-season matches.
Musiala abruptly collapsed during Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win over 1. FC Heidenheim on Tuesday. Last Saturday, the 23-year-old fell to the ground before walking off to receive medical attention during the Telekon Cup clash against RB Leipzig.
With fans on social media expressing concern over the midfielder’s wellness, Musiala took to Instagram to reveal his lingering health condition involving absence seizures.
“First and foremost – I’m doing well! I’m especially grateful for all your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. Today, I want to put your minds at ease and explain a little more,” Musiala wrote.
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“I have been diagnosed with brief, temporary but easily treatable episodes of absence seizures, which are caused by a neurological dysfunction. These can lead to the episodes that have occurred recently, such as against Leipzig and now in Heidenheim,” he revealed.
Musiala affirmed that he is hoping to continue his daily routines as normally as possible.
I know that they may seem scary at first glance – but for me, they are currently part of my everyday life. I am receiving the best possible medical treatment for this and am very optimistic. FC Bayern and my private circle are always by my side and supporting me on this journey.
“The important thing is that there is no further health risk. In close consultation and regular communication with the experts, it was my personal wish to face this challenge and, with the approval of the neurological specialists, continue to focus on what helps me most in my recovery: simply living my everyday life and continuing to pursue my passion of playing football. I have taken responsibility for that decision. Overall, I have a very good feeling and believe I am on the right path.
“What helps me most on this journey is continuing to chase victories and titles with my team, together with your incredible support. I hope this helps you understand me a little better. At the same time, I ask for your understanding that I would like to keep this matter within my closest circle of trusted people, the club and the experts,” Musiala concluded.
Musiala missed the first six months of last season after an ankle injury at the 2025 Club World Cup. He returned in the second half of the season and started three of Germany’s four games at the 2026 World Cup.