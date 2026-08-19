Bayern’s Musiala reveals reason behind on-field collapses in two matches

Germany football star Jamal Musiala collapsed on the pitch twice inside a week during Bayern Munich’s pre-season matches.

Musiala abruptly collapsed during Bayern’s 4-2 friendly win over 1. FC Heidenheim on Tuesday. Last Saturday, the 23-year-old fell to the ground before walking off to receive medical attention during the Telekon Cup clash against RB Leipzig.

With fans on social media expressing concern over the midfielder’s wellness, Musiala took to Instagram to reveal his lingering health condition involving absence seizures.

“First and foremost – I’m doing well! I’m especially grateful for all your messages and support! I understand that many of you are worried. Today, I want to put your minds at ease and explain a little more,” Musiala wrote.