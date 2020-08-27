Jacob Blake Shooting: Five MLS games called off as players protest racial injustice

Inter Miami players leave the field after the team's MLS football match against Atlanta United was called off, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP)

Major League Soccer players boycotted five games Wednesday night in a collective statement against racial injustice.

The action came after all three NBA playoff games were called off in a protest over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday night.

Players from games between Atlanta United and Inter Miami, FC Dallas and Colorado, Portland and San Jose, Real Salt Lake and LAFC, and the LA Galaxy and Seattle all decided not to play in solidarity.

The lone match played was between Orlando City and Nashville SC.

Colorado forward Kei Kamara posted on social media: “We made a decision together as players and staffs to not play our game tonight because there’s more happening in our country to distract our minds to soccer. This is the first time I can agree to the saying `It’s just a game.’”

Inter Miami and Atlanta United stand together in solidarity as they boycott their match tonight. pic.twitter.com/AuJDSbNvQ1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 27, 2020

Atlanta United released a statement before its scheduled game against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The players all gathered on the field before the game, arm in arm.

“We stand in solidarity with the Black community, with our players, our city and our fans in the fight against injustice,” the statement said. “We must use our voices to be the change.”

The Timbers similarly released a statement that said: “The Portland Timbers stand in support of our players and their decision not to play tonight. Racial injustice and police brutality against black people in our country must end now.”

After his team’s 3-1 victory over Nashville, Orlando City midfielder Nani said he was not aware until after the game that players had boycotted the other games. Nani was the only Orlando player to kneel for the anthem before the game.

“We didn’t know. We understand and we respect what’s going on and what the other teams did,” Nani said. “This is a situation we must stick together from today to try to do our best to see what we can help and what we can support.”

Sounders defender Kelvin Leerdam said that the players wanted to use their platform.

“As a group, we decided that we’re part of the world and we’ll let everybody see that the things that happen around us, we aren’t blind to it,” Leerdam said. “That’s why we took a stand to not play today.”

Two Major League Baseball games and all three WNBA games were also called off.

Earlier in the day, Major League Soccer issued a statement about the shooting in Kenosha.

“MLS unequivocally condemns racism and has always stood for equality, but we need to do more to take tangible steps to impact change. We will continue to work with our players, our clubs and the broader soccer community to harness our collective power to fight for equality and social justice.”

Blake was shot multiple times by police about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video.

A group of MLS players formed Black Players for Change following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests. The group was vocal during the recent MLS is Back tournament in Florida and has the support of the league.

Dallas defender Reggie Cannon, who recently received threats after he criticized fans who booed when his team knelt during the anthem said on Twitter: “Some things are bigger than soccer and things need to change. We are together in this no matter the color.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.