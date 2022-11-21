Jack Grealish dedicates WC goal celebration to young fan suffering from cerebral palsy

Three Lions star Jack Grealish came off the bench and scored England’s final goal against Iran in a 6-2 drubbing of the Asian team in their opening World Cup match. As soon as he scored the goal, the Manchester City star celebrated by doing an arm worm. There’s a heartwarming reason for it though.

Last week, Grealish met a young fan named Finlay, who suffers from cerebral palsy after reading a fan mail sent to him by the 11-year-old.

The letter read,” ‘To Jack, my name is Finlay and I am 11 years old. I am a huge Man City and England fan. I have cerebral palsy and I saw that your sister has cerebral palsy too. Are you a good brother to her? I love the way you are really good with your sister, you really get it. You always have her there with you and you look really proud. Especially when you won the league.”

Jack Grealish made a promise to Manchester City fan Finlay that he would do his celebration the next time he scored a goal. He has kept his word and done exactly that, on the biggest stage in world football. He is a simply wonderful human being. pic.twitter.com/GG8yCpgPqA — Tom Young (@TomYoungSJ) November 21, 2022

‘I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else. It makes me really happy when I see you, a famous footballer, know what it’s like to live with people with cerebral palsy. I hope you get this letter, you are my hero and the best big brother to your sister. It is my dream to meet you and give you a high five because I can’t hand shake,’ the letter concluded.

Grealish then met the fan and promised that the next time he scored a goal, he will dedicate a celebration to him, a celebration that will be the little boy’s choosing.

“What would you want me to do,” the player asked to which Finalya replied, “The Worm.”

“I can’t do the worm, I might get injured,” Grealish said to which Finaly showed him the arm worm celebration, the same celebration that he replicated after scoring against Iran in the World Cup.