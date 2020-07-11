Jack Charlton, England World Cup winner, passes away

Jack Charlton was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning side. (Leeds United) Jack Charlton was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning side. (Leeds United)

Jack Charlton, an uncompromising central defender who played alongside his brother, Bobby, in England’s World Cup-winning side in 1966, before enjoying coaching success with Ireland, has died. He was 85.

We are devastated by the news that Jack Charlton, a member of our World Cup-winning team of 1966, has passed away. Our deepest sympathies are with Jack’s family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/eSGjbOpo7Y — England (@England) July 11, 2020

A family statement read: “Jack died peacefully on Friday, July 10 at the age of 85. He was at home in Northumberland, with his family by his side.

The former Leeds defender had been diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year and also had dementia.

He spent all his club career at Leeds from 1952-73, tying its all-time record of 773 appearances. He won every domestic honor, including the league title in 1969.

Nicknamed “Big Jack,” and celebrated for his earthy “beer and cigarettes” image, Charlton was Footballer of the Year in England in 1967.

Of all the England World Cup winners to go into management, Charlton was easily the most successful. Hired by Ireland in 1986 as its first foreign coach, he adopted a direct, physical and attack-minded style that guided the Irish to three major tournaments.

