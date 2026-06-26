The one thing Drogba never achieved. Pepe did it in the 64th minute.

In a dressing room in Omdurman, Sudan, in 2005, Didier Drogba gathered his teammates and addressed a nation. Ivory Coast had just beaten Sudan to qualify for their first World Cup. What he said next had nothing to do with football.

“Men and women of Ivory Coast. From the north, south, centre, and west, we proved today that all Ivorians can coexist and play together with a shared aim. We promised you that the celebrations would unite the people — today we beg you on our knees. The one country in Africa with so many riches must not descend into war. Please lay down your weapons and hold elections. We want to have fun, so stop firing your guns.”

An invisible frontier had divided the country between the government of Laurent Gbagbo in the south and the New Forces rebels in the north. Thousands had been killed. Drogba had grown up inside that fracture. His parents were pushed to the brink of bankruptcy when global cocoa and coffee prices collapsed in the 1980s, bringing down what had once been celebrated as West Africa’s economic miracle. He was malnourished. At five, he was sent to France to live with his uncle. He left expecting to return to a nation on the mend. He returned to a civil war.

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Two years after the Sudan speech, Drogba persuaded the Ivorian federation to stage an Africa Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Bouaké, the city that had become the headquarters of the rebellion. Government supporters and rebels sat in the same stands. Ivory Coast won 5-0. For an evening, a fractured country had one team.

What followed across the next decade was one of African football’s finest generations. Drogba, Yaya Toure, Salomon Kalou. They qualified for three consecutive World Cups — 2006, 2010, 2014. In 2006 they beat Serbia and Montenegro. In 2010, with Drogba playing through a broken arm, they faced Brazil and Portugal in what many called a group of death and held their own before going out. They won the AFCON in 2015. What they never managed, across all three tournaments and all that talent, was the knockout rounds of a World Cup. They went out in the group stage every time.

That was the inheritance.

Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup match between Curacao and Ivory Coast. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Ivory Coast’s Nicolas Pepe, center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup match between Curacao and Ivory Coast. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Nicolas Pepe was born in Mantes-la-Jolie in 1995. His parents had already left Ivory Coast for France, looking for a better life. His father worked as a prison officer. His mother was a housekeeper. They would tell him about walking ten kilometres to school each day. What had seemed like family mythology made sense as he learned about what his country had been through.

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Pepe became a goalkeeper first, playing for amateur club Solitaire Paris Est. When his father was transferred to Poitiers, he started over as a winger. Part of the reason was simple — his team kept clean sheets and a goalkeeper had nothing to do. But there was something else. He had been watching Drogba. Not only the goals but the celebrations, the coupé-décalé dance. A goalkeeper, he understood, would never get to dance like that.

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Bouaké today tells a different story. Independence Day celebrations have returned. The economy is recovering. Nine of the current Ivory Coast squad were not born in the country. They know Drogba’s speech as history rather than memory. They know the group stage exits as a record to overturn rather than a wound to carry. On Thursday in Philadelphia, they overturned it.

Ivory Coast beat Curaçao 2-0. In the seventh minute Yan Diomande squared across the box and Pepe slotted into the bottom right corner. In the 64th Ibrahim Sangare released him and he opened his body and curled the second past Eloy Room. The World Cup knockout rounds, for the first time in four attempts. What Drogba’s generation, for all its brilliance, never did.

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Pepe will not have been thinking of Omdurman. He may not have needed to. The work Drogba did in that dressing room twenty years ago — the speech, the game in Bouaké, the three World Cups — made possible a generation that could simply play without carrying a country’s wounds on their back.

That too is something Drogba achieved that never shows in the record books.