‘Ivan Toney would have scored that!’ Brentford fans mock Harry kane

Brentford fans mocked England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane over his World Cup penalty miss during their Premier League match on Monday.

“Ivan Toney, he would have scored that!” sang Brentford fans while taking aim at Kane during the feisty contest on at the Gtech Community stadium in London.

Chants of ‘you let your country down’ were also aimed at Kane.

Earlier this month Harry Kane missed the second penalty against France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup. England lost the game to finalists France 2-1.

That didn’t take long 😬 pic.twitter.com/bkNBwAb8vA — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 26, 2022

France would take the lead in the first half following a stunning strike from Tchouameni into the bottom left corner from 25 yards out. The Les Bleus kept their lead going into halftime.

England would equalise nine minutes into the second period after Bukayo Saka was brought down by the French goalscorer Tchouameni inside the box. Harry Kane would smash the resulting spot kick to level the game.

France however, found a way to lead again via their all-time top goalscorer Olivier Giroud, who thumped in a header off Griezmann’s cross from the left to beat Pickford with 12 minutes of regulation time left on the clock.

The Gareth Southgate-managed England team have rewarded another penalty three minutes after Theo Hernandez shoved Mason Mount down inside the box. This time, however, England captain Kane skied the spot kick.

‘It is a really tough night to take,’ Kane said on the night. ‘I am gutted, the team are gutted. We had full belief that we could achieve something special at this World Cup but it came down to small details.

‘It is hard to take for sure but I can be proud of the group, proud of each other for what we’ve done. This will hurt for a while but we will dust ourselves down to get ready in the future.’

The Premiere League is back on Monday with Brentford taking on Tottenham in the first fixture. Tottenham is fourth in the table with 29 points.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is “not really happy” that the Premier League will resume just eight days after the World Cup and hinted he might rest players.

Arsenal leads the Premiere League with 37 points. They will restart their campaign against West Ham.