While You Were Asleep: It’s ‘more than Messi vs Mbappe,’ says Scaloni, Messi greatest of all time, claims Martinez, Modric sets sight on Nation League

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni on Saturday insisted that the World Cup final is much more than about Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Argentina will go for glory when they play France in the final of the World Cup. All of the eyes in the world will be on star players Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

“To stop Mbappe you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappe. We need to focus on making a good game collectively,” Scaloni told reporters.

After Argentina booked their ticket to the final with a 3-0 win against Croatia, Messi confirmed Sunday would be his last game for Argentina.

“Let’s hope that if it’s Leo’s last game, that we can win the title.

“It would be great and the important thing is to enjoy it. What better scenario than (to retire with a win) in a World Cup final.”

Emiliano Martinez on Lionel Messi

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on Saturday said that Argentina will have the advantage while going in the final as they have the greatest player of the time in their rank.

Advertisement

“When we won in Brazil they were considered favourites and it’s the same now, but we have the advantage of having the greatest player of all time,” said Martinez.

“Leo’s been very happy here, every Argentinian feels great on the pitch. You saw a great Messi last year in Copa America, he was exceptional,” he said.

France manager Didier Deschamps acknowledged that the stadium is likely to feel like a home game for Argentina.

Advertisement

Deschamps, who won the World Cup as France captain in 1998 and as a manager in 2018, said: “I’m fine being alone in the world — that doesn’t bother me.”

Luka Modric intends to play on

Croatia’s skipper Luka Modric on Saturday admitted that he hopes to play on with Croatia as he sets sights on Nations League following a third-place finish at World Cup.

The 37-year-old helped Croatia to third place in the World Cup following a 2-1 victory over Morocco and was tipped to consider his international future.

“About my future, I don’t know if I will play on until the Euros in Germany.

“We will see. I need to go step by step. I am enjoying the national team, I feel happy.

Advertisement

“I still feel I can perform on a high level and I want to continue at least until the Nations League.

“And then, after, there will be more time to think about the Euros.”