‘It’s like with my girlfriend. Football isn’t just love and friendship’: Neymar on dispute with PSG sporting director

With media reports flying suggesting that he had a heated argument with Luis Campos, Paris Saint Germain’s sporting director, Brazilian forward Neymar Jr. has now confirmed reports of a dressing room altercation with the former.

“It happened, a little discussion, we weren’t in agreement. It’s part of football. Things happen every day. But I love them all,” he said.

The 31-year-old did however add that the said incident had been exaggerated by the French media.

French newspaper L’Equipe on Monday had reported that Neymar had reprimanded his PSG team-mates Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike for failing to pass him the ball during the Ligue 1 defeat, further reporting that Campos, unhappy with the team’s ‘lack of competitiveness’ in their 3-1 loss to Monaco on Saturday, then exchanged heated words with Neymar and PSG captain Marquinhos.

“It’s like with my girlfriend. Football isn’t just love and friendship. There is respect, but there have to be disagreements and discussions sometimes are needed to help you improve. We are not used to losing, so of course when we lose matches, that can disturb us. But it’s part of the process of getting better.”

Neymar was involved with the rest of his PSG teammates in a training session ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg against Bayern Munich on Tuesday in Paris.

On Jakub Jankto

Neymar further backed Sparta Prague loaned Getafe player Jakub Jankto, who came out as a homosexual on Monday.

“It is an important day. Everyone is free.“There shouldn’t be so much prejudices. Everyone should be free. I was unaware, but every human being should be free to be whatever they want,” Neymar said.