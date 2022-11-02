scorecardresearch
It’s Gareth Bale of Cymru… Wales consider changing name of its national teams

The Football Association of Wales has reportedly already held talks with Uefa over a possible switch after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Gareth BaleWales' Gareth Bale applauds fans after a match. (Reuters)

Wales will consider changing its name to Cymru on the international stage after the World Cup.

Cymru – the Welsh name for Wales – is already used by the Football Association of Wales in its internal and external communications and by staff at the governing body’s headquarters in the Vale of Glamorgan.

According to PA news agency, informal discussions have already been held with Uefa on the subject.

“The team should always be called Cymru, that’s what we call it here,” said FAW chief executive Noel Mooney ahead of Wales’ first World Cup since 1958, as quoted by The Independent UK.

“Our view at the moment is that domestically we’re clearly called Cymru. That’s what we call our national teams. If you look at our website, how we talk about ourselves, we are very much Cymru.

Wales were drawn in the same group as Turkey for the 2024 Euro qualifiers. And that’s where the idea came about since the Turks compete on the international stage as Turkiye after the Ankara government asked for the country to be known globally by its Turkish name and not the anglicised version.

