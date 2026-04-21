It’s all Yellow – Which FIFA World Cup countries will play in Coldplay’s colour?

Brazil ofcourse. Despite the collab with Michael Jordan that meant the other jersey got all the attention. But the home jersey – a clean, reassuring Brazil yellow was released later, as the former champions led a stream of 9 teams that will play in yellow at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada.
Coldplay will play their age-old melodic slop at halftime in the final, and some of their songs are indeed hummable. But it’s their Yellow that marks out 9 nations as quite special, choosing to play in golden and other yellow hues.
The southern hemisphere rugby countries – with their Bafana Bafana and Socceroos – have both picked their traditional yellow – gold jerseys. Australia grouped with the hosts USA will likely have the spotlight on them more than ever, clubbed alongside Paraguay and Turkey. South Africa are in Mexico, playing Czechs and South Korea.
The gentlest yellow is debutants Curacao, in their butter yellow jerseys with retro stripes along shoulder, that can have an extended stay in the wardrobe for a Caribbean brunch.
In fact Group E has the most yellow teams with Ecuador joining Curacao. Ivory coast Elephants have also chosen a milder orange in the yellow band. Ecuador’s bold yellow has the phrase “Soñar Trascender y Hacer Historia” appears, which translates to “Dream, Transcend and Make History” under the rear collar.
Sweden, always interesting, Zlatan or no Zlatan, has riffed the vibrant energy of the 70s, through their tonal graphic inspired by the popular flower stitching found on jeans and traditional Swedish folk dresses from the era.
Colombia seems unchanged since decades, their simple red blue trimmings sticking to the basics. Clubbed with Jamaica, Portugal and Uzbekistan, Colombia might find a second-best in their yellows, overshadowed by first-timers Jamaica.
The Jamaican jersey is a tribute to the vibrant spirit of reggae music and the legacy of Bob Marley with his accents prominent reggae legend. The kits blend bold gold, vivid green and deep ruby with details drawn from sound waves, vinyl records and cassette patterns, turning it into a musical visual jersey.
Ghana with its blackstar is the final team in yellow, as they face England, Croatia and Panama.
Red is the most popular choice of base colour, followed by blue besides the whites of course.
Nigeria’s creativity will be missed, as will the Azzurri with cold, sad, stoicism. Coldplay songs to get over Italy blues – Fix You!, Lost, Trouble, Let Somebody Go, The Hardest Part.