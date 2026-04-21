It’s all Yellow – Which FIFA World Cup countries will play in Coldplay’s colour?

Despite the collab with Michael Jordan that meant the other jersey got all the attention. But the home jersey - a clean, reassuring Brazil yellow was released later (Reuters Photo)

Brazil ofcourse. Despite the collab with Michael Jordan that meant the other jersey got all the attention. But the home jersey – a clean, reassuring Brazil yellow was released later, as the former champions led a stream of 9 teams that will play in yellow at the FIFA World Cup in Mexico, USA and Canada.

Coldplay will play their age-old melodic slop at halftime in the final, and some of their songs are indeed hummable. But it’s their Yellow that marks out 9 nations as quite special, choosing to play in golden and other yellow hues.

The southern hemisphere rugby countries – with their Bafana Bafana and Socceroos – have both picked their traditional yellow – gold jerseys. Australia grouped with the hosts USA will likely have the spotlight on them more than ever, clubbed alongside Paraguay and Turkey. South Africa are in Mexico, playing Czechs and South Korea.