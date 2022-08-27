It’s a footballing weekend: Here are the matches to watch out for

Lots to unpack as we look at the matches you can watch out for this week

Manchester United vs Southampton (Saturday, 5 PM), vs Leicester City (Friday, 12.30 AM)

All eyes will be on Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro as Erik Ten Hag’s men, after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in a dramatic performance last Tuesday, travel to Saint Mary’s stadium to take on Southampton. Antony Martial reportedly will be out with an injury but Casemiro will likely start this one. Southampton are riding high at the moment after defeating Leicester City 2-1 last week, speaking of which…

Leicester City, who are having one of the worst starts to the season, travel to Old Trafford on Friday after they take care of business against Chelsea on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea vs Leicester City (Saturday 7.30PM)

Leicester will look to get a measure of revenge against Chelsea, who have somewhat upset their team’s balance by threatening to prise Wesley Fofana from the Foxes’ ranks. Fofana, whose heart has been set on a Stamford Bridge move, has been left out of previous Leicester City lineups and recently being sort of banished from first team practice as the Frenchman trains with the reserves till further notice. He most definitely won’t be in the Leicester squad travelling to London on Saturday. Chelsea, on the other hand, have endured a humiliating 3-0 loss to Leeds last week and will hope to steady the ship against the Foxes, who are languishing at the bottom-end of the table. The Blues will, however, miss the services of Kalidou Koulibaly, who was red carded against Leeds.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth (Saturday, 7.30 PM), vs Newcastle (Thursday 12.30 AM)

Last year’s Premier League and Champions League runners-up Liverpool are winless this season after 3 matches. That’s a sentence that I thought I would never have to write in the recent past. But the present paints a different picture. Jurgen Klopp’s marauding Liverpool don’t look the same without Sadio Mane, with Luis Diaz still finding his feet in the team. To compound Klopp’s worries Diego Jota is still out injured while Firmino looks a shadow of his former self. With Mohamed Salah the only player scoring in their matches, a clash with newly promoted Bournemouth might be what Liverpool needed. But it can also backfire like the Fulham match. Fail to win against Bournemouth, the Reds will be at the bottom rung of the table with an impending clash with red hot Newcastle looming on Thursday. The Magpies are in splendid form having halted Manchester City’s run last week with a scintillating 3-3 draw and Liverpool will be pretty wary when Eddie Howe’s team come to Anfield.

Juventus vs Roma (Saturday 10 PM)

The biggie from this week’s Serie A lineup is the clash between Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus and Jose Mourinho’s Roma. A depleted Juve team, without the likes of Paul Pogba and Angel di Maria will have only Dusan Vlahovic to look to for goals but if the trip to Sampdoria last week is any indication, without proper channels to play the ball to the striker, goals will be hard to come by. Former Old Lady player Paulo Dybala will be returning to Turin, this time as a Roma player, hoping to make his ex-club wish that they had not sold him. This one will be electric as Mourinho looks for a payback after losing both matches to Juventus last term.

