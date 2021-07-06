Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: When and where to watch match live?

Two of the European old foes Spain and Italy square off at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London for a place in Euro 2020 final. (Reuters)

Italy vs Spain UEFA EURO 2020 Semi-Finals Live Streaming: The clash of titans is here tonight in the Euro 2020. Italy and Spain are facing each other in the high-octane semi final game for a place in the final of the Euro 2020. The winners of the England vs Denmark match will be the other finalist.

Italy might just have been the best side at the tournament so far, registering 3-0 victories over Turkey and Switzerland and a 1-0 win against Wales to top their group.

While Spain have at times underwhelmed en route to the final four. They opened their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Sweden, before a 1-1 stalemate with Poland. They then found goalscoring form with a 5-0 thrashing of Slovakia, however, before putting five past Croatia in an extra-time last-16 victory – having blown a 3-1 lead in normal time.

Italy vs Spain match details:

When is Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will take place on Wednesday (Tuesday night), July 07.

What are the timings of Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 in English.

Where can you live stream Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match?

Italy vs Spain Euro 2020 semi-final match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.