Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch ITA vs ENG

Italy vs England UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Streaming: The European Championship final on Sunday pits England, which hasn’t even reached a final since winning the 1966 World Cup, against one of the continent’s most decorated teams.

The last of Italy’s four World Cup victories came in 2006, when Chiellini had already made his international debut but didn’t play at the tournament. But the team is a comparative underachiever in the European Championship with its only title in 1968.

Here is all you need to know about the grand finale-

When is Italy vs England, EURO 2020 final match?

Italy vs England, EURO 2020 final match will take place on Sunday, July 12.

What are the timings of Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match?

Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match?

Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, London.

Which TV channel will broadcast Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match?

Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 in English.

Where can you live stream Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match?

Italy vs England, EURO 2020 Final match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2) in India.