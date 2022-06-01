Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Live Score and Updates: Lionel Messi starts vs Italy in Wembley, Playing XI named

Wembley: A history

Wembley, the UK's largest stadium and home to the English Football Association, has welcomed more than 21 million visitors since reopening in 2007.

The original 'Empire Stadium', officially opened by King George V in April 1923, was eventually renamed Wembley after the London suburb in which it stood.

The original Wembley staged five European Cup finals, plus the finals of the 1966 FIFA World Cup and EURO '96.

As part of its reconstruction from 2003–07, a gigantic arch replaced the twin towers as the 90,000-capacity venue's visual hallmark.

The new 'Home Of Football' is once again home to the England national side, and held its first UEFA Champions League finals in 2011 and 2013. More recently, it staged the final of UEFA EURO 2020, where Italy beat England on penalties.

Michael Jackson (a record 15 times), Queen, David Bowie and Pink Floyd were among the acts that played at the old Wembley; Metallica, Madonna and Oasis have graced the new stadium.