Italy vs Argentina Finalissima 2022 Live Score and Updates: Lionel Messi starts vs Italy in Wembley, Playing XI named

Italy vs Argentina (ITA vs ARG) Finalissima 2022 Live Score, Streaming and Updates: European Championship winners Italy will face Copa America champions Argentina on June 1 in London. The game, entitled the “Finalissima”, was agreed in September, soon after UEFA and CONMEBOL strongly opposed FIFA’s plans for a biennial World Cup. Both teams upset the home side in the finals as Italy beat England at Wembley in July while Argentina ended a 28-year trophy drought when they defeated Brazil at the Maracana. Italy will look to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup behind them and kick-start a new era for the Azzurri by beating Argentina in the ‘Finalissima’, Italy players said on Tuesday.
Italy XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Pessina, Jorginho, Barella; Bernardeschi, Belotti, Raspadori
Argentina XI: E Martínez: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Rodriguez; Messi, Dybala, Di Maria; L Martinez
Follow live score and updates of ITA vs ARG below.
Italy have lost just once in nine games at Wembley (W3 D5)
This will be Argentina's first outing at the new Wembley, but they contested six matches against England at the old stadium without winning (D3 L3)
Wembley, the UK's largest stadium and home to the English Football Association, has welcomed more than 21 million visitors since reopening in 2007.
The original 'Empire Stadium', officially opened by King George V in April 1923, was eventually renamed Wembley after the London suburb in which it stood.
The original Wembley staged five European Cup finals, plus the finals of the 1966 FIFA World Cup and EURO '96.
As part of its reconstruction from 2003–07, a gigantic arch replaced the twin towers as the 90,000-capacity venue's visual hallmark.
The new 'Home Of Football' is once again home to the England national side, and held its first UEFA Champions League finals in 2011 and 2013. More recently, it staged the final of UEFA EURO 2020, where Italy beat England on penalties.
Michael Jackson (a record 15 times), Queen, David Bowie and Pink Floyd were among the acts that played at the old Wembley; Metallica, Madonna and Oasis have graced the new stadium.
Paris Saint Germain teammates Lionel Messi and Gianluigi Donnarumma will be at the opposite side of the ground tonight. All friendships go out the window tonight.
Argentina fans have turned up in huge numbers to see their team play and have taken over the city. Nothing, and I repeat nothing, comes close to the passion of the Latin American supporters.
This will be the 17th meeting between Italy and Argentina overall, and there is very little to separate the two in the head-to-head records. Italy lead 6-5, with five matches ending in draws.
Argentina have an ace up their sleeves in form of Lautaro Martinez, who had a season to forget in the Italian Serie A this year but last year under Conte came away with the trophy. Can he reignite his form tonight?
Wembley, which has a rich history will play host to the match between Italy and Argentina. You would think that Italy might have an advantage but Argentina have Messi. Something's gotta give tonight!!
All eyes will be on one man as Lionel Messi arrives in Wembley to pile more misery on an Italian team who are already reeling from not qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. The question is: Will he start?
Italy Predicted XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Emerson Palmieri; Nicolo Barella, Jorginho, Marco Verratti; Nicolo Zaniolo, Gianluca Scamacca, Lorenzo Insigne.
Argentina (Predicted XI): Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna; Rodrigo De Paul, Guido Rodriguez, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria.
The match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes. As UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin explained in December, 'We are very much looking forward to exploring new opportunities together and we are eagerly awaiting the Finalissima in London in June 2022.'
It's the battle of two goalkeepers tonight as both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Emiliano Martínez helped their team to the trophy in their respective finals where they both saved crucial penalties in the penalty shootouts. Who will prevail tonight?
Argentina ended a 28-year wait for a trophy by winning the 2021 Copa América, beating Brazil 1-0 in the decider to clinch a record-equalling 15th Copa América title.
Italy booked their place by claiming the European crown last summer, defeating England on penalties in the Wembley final for their second continental title.
The 37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini said farewell to Juventus in mid-May. The longtime captain's career included nine consecutive Serie A championships in Turin from 2012-20, along with five Italian Cups. The sturdy, dependable center back is also retiring from the Italian national team, with his final match Wednesday night against Argentina at Wembley Stadium in London. He has played in 116 matches for Italy, more than all but four players.
The Finalissima will be a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time then it will go straight to penalties. The referee appointment will be made jointly by the two confederations.
This will be the third time the Euro holders have met their South American counterparts in a match organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL. In 1985, France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris, and eight years later Argentina edged out Denmark on penalties on home turf at Mar del Plata.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Finalissima between Copa America champions Argentina and Euro champions Italy. It is the first of three inter-continental championships that UEFA and CONMEBOL — the soccer bodies of Europe and South America, respectively — have agreed to stage.