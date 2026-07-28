Italy turn back to Roberto Mancini to end World Cup exile

Roberto Mancini has returned for a second spell as Italy’s manager while Claudio Ranieri will be technical director, the country’s football president told reporters on Tuesday. Mancini replaces Gennaro Gattuso, who left in April after Italy failed to secure qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, an unprecedented third consecutive time that the four-time champions had failed to make it to the marquee tournament.
“Mancini is the coach,” said Italian Football Federation (FIGC) President Giovanni Malago before confirming ?the decision at a press conference. “I believed that the best person to become head coach was Roberto Mancini,” Malago ?told reporters.
Mancini, who had 36 caps for Italy in his playing career, previously managed the team between 2018 and 2023, taking over when they failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 under Gian Piero Ventura. Italy then failed to qualify again under Mancini for the 2022 tournament. At Mancini club level has managed Inter Milan, Fiorentina and Manchester City, where he spent three years and guided them to their first Premier League title in 2011-12.
Former FIGC technical director Paolo Maldini and adviser Leonardo resigned from their roles on Monday after their primary candidate for the Italy coach’s position, Andrea Pirlo, had his appointment blocked due to his ties to a Russian betting firm. Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was the FIGC’s first choice to take charge of the national team, turned down the job this month.
Ranieri, meanwhile, had earlier reversed his retirement to return as coach of Roma in November 2024. He later took a senior advisor role at the club, which he left in April this year. Ranieri has enjoyed a long managerial career that started in 1986. He famously led Leicester City to the Premier League title in 2016.
Ranieri will take up the role of FIGC technical director, replacing Maldini. “I needed someone with whom I could share the decision on the coach, because without that shared view my reasoning would have carried little weight,” Malago said. “So consequently, today we have a new coach and a new technical director for Italy.”