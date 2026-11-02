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The league that stopped being boring: how Serie A found its fun

Gattuso’s Lazio, a run of goals and a crowded title race have given Italian football a pulse. The slow pace, the thin star power and Europe’s results show what is missing.

The glory days have long receded into a blur of forgetfulness, but Serie A has rediscovered its licence to thrill. (AP Photo)The glory days have long receded into a blur of forgetfulness, but Serie A has rediscovered its licence to thrill. (AP Photo)
Written by: Sandip G
5 min readNov 2, 2026 01:30 PM IST First published on: Nov 2, 2026 at 01:30 PM IST

When the final whistle blew at the Stadio Olimpico, Gennaro Gattuso slumped to the ground and kissed the turf of his once sworn enemies. His Lazio, a side he despised in his playing days as AC Milan’s snarling enforcer, clung on to an 83rd-minute goal against a persevering Cagliari and continued their redemption song. After his doomed stint with the national side that bottled World Cup qualification for the third time, Gattuso says he sees every victory as a “salvation.”

Lazio’s renaissance came out of nowhere, but was in tune with the frenetic nature of the league, stuffed with drama, goals and free-flowing football, a label that is becoming anachronistic in a contemporary game strangled by structural fixations. Elsewhere in a blockbuster week, AC Milan stunned holders and derby rivals Inter and Juventus defeated Napoli. The title race is already heating up. Just five points separate the top four teams.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
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