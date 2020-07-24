scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 24, 2020
COVID19

Italy could allow Serie A fans into stadiums from September

Both Serie A and Serie B resumed in June following a coronavirus-forced three-month stoppage. However, all matches have been played behind closed doors since then.

By: Reuters | Published: July 24, 2020 6:48:56 pm
A general view of an empty San Siro stadium in Milan. (Source: Reuters)

Italy could allow spectators back into football stadiums in September if the COVID-19 situation allows, sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora said on Friday, adding that capacity would be limited.

The top two divisions of the Italian league, Serie A and Serie B, resumed in June following a three-month stoppage. However, all matches have been played behind closed doors since then.

“If the epidemiological curve allows, fans can return to stadiums in September,” Spadafora told state broadcast Rai in a radio interview.

“Obviously, we cannot fill the stadiums as we did before, but we will have to respect a whole series of measures that are being studied at the moment.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pictures: Liverpool FC lifts Premier League Trophy 2019-20
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jul 24: Latest News