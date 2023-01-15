scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Italy orders two month ban on away matches for Roma and Napoli fans after clashes

Napoli ultras threw stones and smoke bombs from the side of the road at the passing Roma fans, who stopped their minivans to retaliate. The skirmishes between hooded youths spread to the service station forecourt before police restored order.

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. (Twitter)

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on Saturday ordered a two month ban on away matches for supporters of AS Roma and Napoli, after they clashed last Sunday forcing authorities to briefly shut the country’s main motorway.

As part of the order, sections at stadiums where Roma and Napoli play away matches will be closed starting from Saturday given “the seriousness of the episodes of violence that took place” and the “concrete danger that such behaviours could be repeated”, the interior ministry said in a statement.

The minister also ordered a two month suspension of tickets sales for the same matches to people residing in the provinces of Naples and Rome.
Supporters of Roma and Napoli, who have a long history of enmity, on Jan. 8 clashed in and around a motorway service station in Tuscany on the A1 motorway, the key road linking the north and south of Italy.

Napoli ultras threw stones and smoke bombs from the side of the road at the passing Roma fans, who stopped their minivans to retaliate. The skirmishes between hooded youths spread to the service station forecourt before police restored order.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
Bards, birds and words: Did you know these common terms have avian origins?
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, ...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
‘I’m scared that it will be too good’… wins and worries of ar...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...
Rarest of rare: Kuldeep Yadav and Umran Malik, save them to savour their ...

Anticipating the signing of the order earlier on Saturday, Piantedosi said the ban on away matches was “not (an) alternative” to individual measures against those who caused the accidents.

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 00:08 IST
Next Story

Shweta Sehrawat: VVS Laxman coaxed her to attend U-19 trials; slams breathtaking 92* against South Africa in U-19 world cup

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 14: Latest News
close