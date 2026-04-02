After World Cup debacle, Italy warned of being dropped as Euro 2032 co-hosts due to poor infrastructure

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin has warned that Italy could lose their co-hosting rights for the 2032 European Championship unless the existing football infrastructure is upgraded. The development comes a day after the country failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for an unprecedented third consecutive time. It has led to the Italian football federation president Gabriele Gravina stepping down from his position amid mounting criticism at home.

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“Euro 2032 is scheduled and will take place. I hope the infrastructure will be ready,” Ceferin told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Otherwise, the tournament will not be played in Italy.” The tournament is set to be co-hosted by Italy and Turkey. Italy boast some of the most iconic football stadiums but clubs that play in them have struggled with renovation work. With the exception of Juventus, almost every major club in Italy, including AC Milan, Inter Milan, Lazio and AS Roma, play at stadiums that are ultimately owned by public authorities.