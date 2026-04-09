Italy federation seeks betting cash, youth incentives to halt decline

Italy failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup for the third consecutive time. (AP Photo)

Italy’s outgoing soccer chief on Wednesday called for diverting betting revenue into youth development and infrastructure to revive a sport in deep crisis after the national team failed to qualify for the World Cup for the third time in a row. The proposals by Gabriele Gravina, who resigned as head of the federation (FIGC) on April 2, aim to map a way out of the historic low point for the four-time World Cup winners that has sharpened criticism of the entire Italian soccer system.

Gravina argued that the Azzurri’s repeated sporting failures are the result of long-standing structural weaknesses rather than short-term mistakes. His report proposed channelling part of the rich gambling proceeds linked to the sport into grassroots programmes and academies, as well as on badly needed investment on new or upgraded soccer arenas. He also proposed abolishing a ban on betting advertising and sponsorships introduced in 2018, in an attempt to curb gambling addiction in a country that is home to Europe’s largest gambling market.