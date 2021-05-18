scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
Most read

Italy coach Roberto Mancini gets contract extension through 2026

The announcement by the Italian soccer federation came three weeks before Italy plays Turkey in Rome to open the European Championship.

By: AP | Rome (italy) |
May 18, 2021 8:42:33 am
Roberto Mancini, Roberto Mancini coach, Roberto Mancini news, Italian football federation, sports news, football, Indian ExpressMancini was appointed in 2018 after the Azzurri failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was given a contract extension through 2026 on Monday, allowing him to stay in charge of the Azzurri for the next two World Cups.

The announcement by the Italian soccer federation came three weeks before Italy plays Turkey in Rome to open the European Championship.

Mancini led Italy to a perfect 10 wins in qualifying for the Euros. He was appointed in 2018 after the Azzurri failed to qualify for that year’s World Cup under Gian Piero Ventura.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“It gives me a lot of satisfaction that people like the squad we’ve put together and I’m optimistic for the future,” Mancini said. “Over the next year we’ll have the Euros, the Nations League finals and the World Cup. The goal is to win — while realizing that it won’t be easy and that it will also require some luck.”

Italy will also host the Nations League final four in October. The Azzurri face Spain in one semifinal, with France playing Belgium in the other semifinal.

Mancini’s previous contract was due to expire after the 2022 World Cup.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

DC vs PBKS, PBKS vs DC, IPL 2021
DC vs PBKS in pics: Dhawan steers Capitals domination over Punjab Kings
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 18: Latest News

X
x