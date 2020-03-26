Italian Football Federation president ready to finish Serie A season in August

Juventus are leading the Serie A with just a point over Lazio. (Source: File Photo) Juventus are leading the Serie A with just a point over Lazio. (Source: File Photo)

Gabriele Gravina, the president of Italian Football Federation (FIGC), also known as Federcalcio, said on Thursday that he was determined that the ongoing Serie A season would be concluded by August.

All sporting activities in Italy have been suspended until April 3 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 7,503 lives so far in the country. The global pandemic has forced the postponement of UEFA Euro 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics too, alongwith every other major footballing leagues.

“We will do everything to complete the championships, if necessary we will ask for the support of UEFA and FIFA to go beyond June 30 and play also in July or August,” Gravina told Radio Marte.

“It’s premature to think of a date, but we must think positively, also for the health of Italians and hope that this situation will end as soon as possible.”

A meeting is scheduled on Thursday between the representatives of Serie A, FIGC, the players’ union, coaches and the government to evaluate the future. “There are many issues,” said the 66-year-old.

As for the suspended league, Gravina rejected either cancelling or assigning the title as the table stands where champions Juventus were leading by a point when the season was halted.

“This would lead to an unpleasant scenario. As long as possible, I will continue to reject these options.”

