Italian Cup: AC Milan beats Torino on penalties to reach quarterfinals

AC Milan team goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu players Kalulu, from second left, Rafael Leao, Hakan Calhanoglu, Diogo Dalot, Brahim Diaz, far left, and Jens Petter Hauge, right, celebrate winning the game at the Italian Cup, round of 16 soccer match between AC Milan and Torino (Source: AP)

AC Milan beat Torino on penalties to reach the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup, where it could face Serie A title rival Inter Milan.

After the match finished 0-0, Milan scored all its penalties and won the shootout 5-4, with Hakan Calhanoglu converting the decisive kick.

Torino defender Tomas Rincan, who took his side’s third penalty, had his effort saved by Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Milan will face Inter or Fiorentina, who play on Wednesday in Florence. The two Milan teams are also leading the race for the Serie A title with the Rossoneri top of the league, three points ahead of second-place Inter.

Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is normally first choice but was rested, will be suspended for the quarterfinal as he was shown a red card on the bench for dissent.

Milan had beaten Torino 2-0 in the league on Saturday and that match also marked the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from injury.

The cup match saw the 39-year-old make his first start since Nov. 22 although he was taken off at halftime.

There were few chances in the first half but Milan came out more energetic after the break and hit the post twice in quick succession.

Apart from alhanoglu, Franck Kessi, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali and Alessio Romagnoli scored their penalties.

Andrea Belotti, Saa Lukic, Lyanco and goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic were successful for Torino.