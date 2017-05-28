It was a shame I didn’t start the game, says Cesc Fabregas after Chelsea lost FA Cup final

Chelsea failed to defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Chelsea failed to defeat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Cesc Fabregas found himself on the bench during the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Arsenal in which his side lost by 2-1. Chelsea failed to double the glory after winning the Premier League title with Antonio Conte preferring Nemanja Matic in midfield ahead of Cesc Fabregas.

Fabregas did not seem happy about the decision and said, “I thought I was playing very, very well in the last few months. I was in great form and it was a shame I didn’t start the game. I was playing very well and the team was winning, scoring a lot of goals and defending well.”

He however said that a coach’s decision needs to be respected, even if the team does not win. “That is football, you have to accept decisions. It is a bad day and a shame because we wanted to win. The most important thing is the team didn’t win,” he said.

“Sometimes it is all about the coach’s decision. I don’t think I could have done much more this season, it is the coach’s decision and you have to respect that. I’m sure he wants the best for the team and if he thinks that is the way to go you have to go with it, we are a team. It is between him and me. I have nothing against Antonio, he has done a fantastic job.”

Fabregas called himself a winner as he had been there for his team throughout the season. “Of course every player wants to play more, it is in the genes of a winner and I am one of them. I’m here for whatever the team needs and I have shown that during the season.”

Asked whether the lack of time made him angry and wishing to leave the club, he said, “Not necessarily, but in football you can never say never. Anything can happen but I have always said I feel very, very loved by the fans here and every time I have played I have shown I can play at the top level in this team. It is all about trying to change the manager’s decision.”

He however still said that it was a good season for them, choosing Premier League win over FA Cup. “It is still a good season. We go home with a bad taste because of what has happened but for sure we would rather win the Premier League than the FA Cup.”

The 30-year-old said that Arsene Wenger still has a long time to manage and will only talk about him after he leaves. “I will speak about his legacy when he stops training. I don’t think that is the case (at the moment), I think he can manage for a long time. Let’s not take anything away from Arsenal, they were better than us and reacted well against 10 men.”

“They scored and it made it very difficult because we were tired, the pitch is big and they have good passers of the ball.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd