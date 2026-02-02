ISL to be streamed on FanCode, question remains over television broadcaster

FanCode has won the media rights for the 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday. However, it is yet to be decided as to which entity will broadcast the season live on television, with FanCode being a digital streaming platform with no linear TV channel. The AIFF said its statement that FanCode “will deliver a digital-first viewing experience for ISL fans”.
The Indian Express understands that FanCode will now decide on an outlet to join hands with for broadcasting the ISL season on television. The final decision for the same will be signed off collectively by FanCode, AIFF and the ISL clubs.
“We are pleased to have concluded the ISL media rights process and to partner with FanCode, one of India’s leading sports platforms. FanCode’s focus on accessibility and fan experience aligns with our objective of expanding the league’s footprint and engaging more football fans across the country,” AIFF Deputy Secretary General M Satyanarayan said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Kaleidoscope Production and Services (KPS Studios) will handle the production of the league. KPS Studios had earlier handled production of I-League, Durand Cup and Bengal Super League matches.
“The Indian Super League is a significant addition to FanCode as it represents the very best of Indian football. With the league’s strong and loyal fan following, we see a big opportunity to elevate how fans experience ISL through reliable, high-quality broadcast and a product designed around modern football audiences. This is in line with Dream Sports group’s overall vision of making sports better,” FanCode co-founder Yannick Colaco said in a statement.
The conclusion of the bidding process for media rights marks another step towards ending the impasse that has engulfed the 2025/26 season of the ISL, and by extension the larger Indian football ecosystem. Earlier, the February 14 start date for the ISL was announced by Sorts Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of officials from the AIFF and representatives of 14 ISL clubs.
“Due to a court dispute there was a lot of uncertainty about the Indian Super League but today the government and AIFF along with club representatives of all 14 clubs have decided to start the league again,” Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya briefed the reporters last month.