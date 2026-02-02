ISL to be streamed on FanCode, question remains over television broadcaster

The conclusion of the bidding process for media rights marks another step towards ending the impasse that has engulfed the 2025/26 season of the ISL (AIFF Photo)

FanCode has won the media rights for the 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Monday. However, it is yet to be decided as to which entity will broadcast the season live on television, with FanCode being a digital streaming platform with no linear TV channel. The AIFF said its statement that FanCode “will deliver a digital-first viewing experience for ISL fans”.

The Indian Express understands that FanCode will now decide on an outlet to join hands with for broadcasting the ISL season on television. The final decision for the same will be signed off collectively by FanCode, AIFF and the ISL clubs.