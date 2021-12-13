ISL: Season’s oldest striker, youngest manager combine as Mumbai press forward

Five games might not be a big enough sample size to judge a player or a manager. But in a league as short as the ISL – where they constitute for one-fourth of the season, thus giving advantage to those fast off the blocks – the first five matches are often indicative of where they’ll be at the end of the season.

Going by that, the Indian Super League’s youngest manager this season, Des Buckingham, and the oldest player, Igor Angulo, are doing just fine. The Mumbai City duo finds itself in one of those weird anomalies where the player is older than the manager. Angulo is 37, almost six months older than the league’s second-oldest player Sunil Chhetri. Buckingham is only 36 years old.

Both, however, are belying their age.

“It doesn’t matter where you are in the league right now, it matters where you finish..” 🏁 📹 Watch @DesBuckingham break down #MCFCJFC and assert the importance of keeping the focus on the games to come ✅#MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Uc1uYKefRr — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 10, 2021

When the season got underway last month, it was tough to guess what to expect from Mumbai City. The defending champions had added 11 new men to their roster. One of their key players from the title-winning season, forward Adam Le Fondre, had left the club to return to Australia, where he’s now playing for Sydney FC. Their midfield lynchpin, Hugo Boumous, was poached by ATK Mohun Bagan, wounded from last season’s agonising defeat.

Angulo, though a proven performer in India, didn’t seem like an obvious choice to lead the Mumbai forward line. The decision to set up a team around an ageing player raised eyebrows. The Spanish forward, who won the golden boot last season while playing for FC Goa, has often pointed to the number of goals he scores, not his age. And when he is playing, it’s actually easy to forget that Angulo is the oldest player this season.

He is once again leading the goal-scoring charts, having scored five in five matches, including two against his former club, Goa. Angulo, however, isn’t just about the goals. In a squad as young as Mumbai’s, where the average age of Indian players is approximately 22 years, his experience has come in handy. And he hasn’t looked out of place in Mumbai’s aggressive pressing style of play, which demands high levels of fitness.

Angulo has been so consistent over the years that it’s hardly news anymore when he scores. He did it with utmost ease in Poland, where he played for one of the country’s most successful clubs Gornik Zabrze, and he’s doing it now in India, where he’s seamlessly blended.

While Angulo’s quality was beyond any doubt, Buckingham’s quick understanding of Indian football has surprised a few.

The 36-year-old Englishman, whose career as a player was short-lived, has been a coach for half his life. After dabbling as a goalkeeper for a couple of second division clubs in England, Reading and Oxford United, Buckingham could not turn into a professional and turned to coaching when he was 18.

He rose through the ranks, starting with Oxford’s youth teams, and went on to coach in New Zealand, where he moulded players like Roy Krishna – one of ISL’s top performers – and Sarpreet Singh, the Indian-origin forward who was signed by Bayern Munich.

Buckingham, in fact, would have been at the Tokyo Olympics as the manager of the New Zealand U-23 side, whom he helped achieve the qualification. But the postponement of the Games last year meant his contract wasn’t extended. So, Buckingham became the assistant coach of A-League side Melbourne City, one of the teams that operate under the City Football Group (CFG) banner.

Buckingham was seen as one of the key men of the coaching staff responsible for A-League Melbourne’s title last season. As a reward, he was ‘promoted’ to become the manager of Mumbai City – reflective of the CFG model where coaches have moved around within their system – after it was decided that Sergio Lobera, who led Mumbai to the ISL title last season, would be given a different, perhaps bigger, role in the CFG coaching system.

Watching these 𝐅𝟒𝐁𝐔𝐋𝐎𝐔𝐒 strikes on repeat 🔁 Give yourself a treat and re-live our goals from last night’s blockbuster at the Fatorda 🔥#MCFCJFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 pic.twitter.com/kAZ0XPnEWN — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) December 10, 2021

He has made an instant impact. Not a lot has changed in terms of Mumbai’s playing style but in the opening five matches of the season, they seem to have become a better version of themselves, a scary thought for their opponents who hoped to close the gap with the team that had dominated the league last term.

Mumbai have pressed fast and high, constantly hustling their opponents, and although their defence looks a bit iffy, their goal-scoring ability papers over that crack. Crucially, however, Buckingham’s experience of working with youth players for a major part of his coaching career bodes well for Mumbai, who have some of India’s finest young players, including Vikram Pratap Singh and Apuia, in their ranks.

Five games might be too early to declare Mumbai as the favourites to win the title once again. For a young team, sustaining this form will be a challenge. But the league’s youngest manager this season and oldest player have shown they remain the team to beat.