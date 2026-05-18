ISL scenarios: How a chaotic Kolkata Derby has left 4 contenders for the title

It took a long time for the 2025/26 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) to heave itself off the ground and while it’s feet continued to shiver under the weight of a bureaucratic mess, it somehow has provided a thriller of a title race that has gone down to the last day. A significant byproduct of this was a Kolkata derby that, for a change, actually mattered a lot at the top of the table, after which there are now four chief contenders for the ISL trophy: East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG, Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC.

With head-to-head record between teams being the first tie-breaker this season before goal-difference, a victory for either Bagan or East Bengal would’ve practically sealed the title for either side in the Kolkata Derby. It wasn’t to be. In front of a sold out crowd at the Salt Lake Stadium, the two sides went blow for blow for almost the entirety of the match. It all came to a crescendo in the dying minutes in which there were two goals and a red card and at the end of it all, the score read 1-1.