ISL roundup: League returns to TV; SC Delhi’s wild comeback; managers seeing red

Late goals continue to impact the 2026/27 Indian Super League, this time costing NorthEast United two points and leaving Mumbai City FC with none. NorthEast conceding a late equaliser against Bengaluru FC allowed Mohun Bagan Super Giant to move to the top of the table but with every team having played at most four games, it is far too early to read much into the standings. There was plenty more to discuss this week, from Mumbai’s capitulation and SC Delhi’s first win to managers seeing red and the ISL finally becoming accessible to those who prefer traditional television over YouTube and OTT platforms. Let’s dive in:

Late goals go in favour of SC Delhi at last

When Juan Sebastian Pena intercepted a tired, aimless pass from Akash Mishra in the 94th minute, he was deep inside his own half with the final whistle just seconds away. SC Delhi had been 2-0 down at half-time but had fought back to level the game, their equaliser coming only three minutes earlier. What followed was extraordinary. Pena surged forward with the Mumbai City defence in disarray, raced past Carlos Delgado, left Lazar Cirkovic sprawling, cut inside to beat Delgado again and then finished with a no-look pass into the net. The comeback was complete. SC Delhi had their first win, and it came in arguably the most dramatic finish to a game thus far this season.

ABSOLUTE CINEMA IN MUMBAI! 🤯 The Phoenixes have turned it around at the death to steal the points off the Islanders for their first win of #MGISL13. 💯 #MCFCSCD #WeAreOpen https://t.co/HMNbLfEUUI — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 2, 2026

It was a welcome reversal in fortunes for head coach Tomasz Tchorz. The 34-year-old Pole had seen his side concede a late equaliser in their previous game, partly because striker Rodriguinho failed to get off the field quickly after being substituted, allowing Delhi’s opponents to waste time. Tchorz had also rued how his side were denied wins earlier after being punished for mistakes late in games.

Marquez and Gouramangi see red

Late goals have been a feature of the season, and there have been several theories about why that has been the case. Fitness has been the leading suspect — quite a few teams had less than satisfactory pre-seasons, meaning their players are still adjusting to the rigours of travelling across the country and playing every week. Defenders are the ones who spend the most time on the field and, when their legs start feeling heavy, fresh attackers can punish them. Mumbai City FC coach Manolo Marquez, who seemed to turn increasingly red as he watched his side’s capitulation against SC Delhi, had a simpler explanation to offer after the match.

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“Teams here in India, they don’t know how to draw games,” he told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“2-2, very disappointed, but don’t kill more of the game at least. Finish 2-2. Don’t do more nonsense. Because the third goal, if you see, is a joke. One player wins the ball and then goes past I don’t know how many players. It is difficult to speak when you lose this way,” he said.

Later in the day, FC Goa coach Gouramangi Singh also saw red, literally. It was around the 88th minute when the ball came to him on the touchline and his side lost possession, something that didn’t impress him one bit. He showed his frustration by giving the ball a right old kick, much like he used to when clearing it during his long playing career, before raising his hand to apologise to the referee. The referee pulled out the red card. Gouramangi initially turned away, before suddenly realising what had happened and turning back to protest. To no avail. The decision had been made, and Gouramangi sat out the remainder of the match. Unlike Marquez, though, FC Goa held on to their 2-1 lead.

The FC Goa boss decided to roll back the years with this long punt, but the referee was having none of it! 🫥 Watch #MGISL13 live on YouTube, Sony Sports Network and #SonyLIV. 📺 #MGISL https://t.co/YPIRoM0Hay — MG Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 1, 2026

Television broadcast underway at last

The ISL can be streamed for free on YouTube, while Sony LIV subscribers can also follow the action there. But if you are one of those people who still prefers watching sport on a television screen, rather than through YouTube or an OTT platform, there is good news at last. The league has finally arrived on Sony Sports 2, with linear television coverage beginning this match week. Advertisements for the broadcast were aired during the T20I series between India and New Zealand in the days leading up to Friday, when NorthEast United’s meeting with Bengaluru FC became the first ISL match of the season to be shown on traditional television.