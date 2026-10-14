ISL roundup: League starts, but television coverage a non-starter for now

Raphael Messi Bouli ran onto the ball that was put to him perfectly by his Punjab FC teammate Bishu Sharma with just seconds to go in their first match of the season against Odisha FC. A sleek left-footed shot into the bottom left corner and Bouli had sealed a 2-1 win for his side with what turned out to be almost the last kick of the game. Just under two hours earlier, Bouli introduced himself to the Punjab faithful by scoring in the 40th second of the match. A dream debut for Punjab by the Cameroonian striker who was last season plying his trade in the colours of Jamshedpur FC, who shut up shop two months ago. And thus ended, the first week of the 2026/27 season of the Indian Super League.

Day 1: Contrasting matches

The season kicked off with Bengaluru FC facing SC Delhi and FC Goa hosting Chennaiyin FC on Saturday — the first as open and entertaining as an ISL match can be and the second a dreaded battle of attrition. Borja Martinez scored the first goal of this season and put Bengaluru ahead in the 22nd minute but Rodrigo equalised for Delhi just four minutes later. Bengaluru centre back Menno Koch, making his ISL debut, then inadvertently put the opposition ahead, with his attempted interception ending up in goal. But he got a chance to redeem himself in the end; Borja took a shot from distance in the 88th minute which Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes parried straight to the foot of Soham Varshneya. The latter sent in a cross and Koch headed it in. Cue pandemonium on the field and in the stands.

About an hour later, FC Goa hosted Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium in a game that has decided an ISL title once and produced many a memorable clashes in the past. This was not a fresh entry into that bracket. A total of nine shots and as many as 19 fouls were committed by both sides over the course of the match. Irfan Yadwad, who had missed out on a spot in the Indian squad that played the three high-profile friendlies, lit up the monotony in the 63rd minute with a sensational strike from the right to put Chennaiyin ahead. However, parity was restored by Christian “Chiki” Borrego in the 75th minute and that was the last goal of the day.

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No television coverage yet

Sony Pictures Networks India is the league’s official broadcasting partner, along with Youtube, with the games being streamed live for free on the latter’s platform. The ISL’s official Youtube channel has also got highlights and full replay packages of the match as well, also for free. At the same time, though, those wanting to follow the matches on television were in for disappointment.

There were no ISL games throughout the first week on Sony Sports 2, the channel that was supposed to broadcast the league. The league came out with a statement early on October 11 ahead of the second day’s matches which said: “The MG Indian Super League would like to inform fans that matches are currently being streamed live on Youtube and SonyLIV. The League is working closely with Sony Sports Network to make the matches available on television at the earliest. We thank our fans for their continued support and look forward to bringing the excitement of the MG Indian Super League to audiences across all platforms.”

Complaints about pre-season

Before their game against Churchill Brothers, Mumbai City FC’s new coach Manolo Marquez had spoken about how teams like his are at a disadvantage compared to those that have played competitive fixtures before the start of the league, cushioning his take by stating that it’s “not an excuse” and “it is what it is”. After his side lost the match 2-1, Marquez was more frank in his assesment of what his side did in the days leading up to it. “Our pre-season was a joke. The club was not able to organise a single strong game. All these games we played were a lie. This was our first game with a strong side, and we lost unfortunately,” he told broadcasters.

Mohun Bagan SG coach Panagiotis Dilmperis cribbed about a far from satisfactory pre-season. His side played in the Durand Cup, the IFA Shield and the Calcutta Football League. “The pre-season usually lasts eight weeks… it didn’t happen for us because of these tournaments. And because of this, we lost some of the aerobic and anaerobic capacity of the players, and also it might be the reason why some of the players have small injuries,” he said. Bagan lost their season opener 1-0 to NorthEast United.

Scores on matchweek 1 of 2026/27 ISL:

Bengaluru FC 3-2 SC Delhi

FC Goa 1-1 Chennaiyin FC

Inter Kashi 0-2 Kerala Blasters

Churchill Brothers 2-1 Mumbai City

NorthEast United 1-0 Mohun Bagan SG

Punjab 2-1 Odisha