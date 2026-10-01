JSW MG Motor India announced as ISL’s new title sponsor

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday announced automotive brand JSW MG Motor India as its new title sponsor ahead of the 2026/27 season, which is scheduled to start on October 10. This marks the first time after three years that the league will have a title sponsor and it will be called the MG Indian Super League.

The 2026-27 ISL season is set to kick off on October 10, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, while FC Goa takes on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

The season marks a return to the full home-and-away format and a playoff to decide the ISL cup winners at the end of it. The league had curtailed season last year after being plunged into a financial crisis. This season, it is hitting a reset button with the commercial and organisational aspects of the league run by a body consisting of the competing clubs itself.