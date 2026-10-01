JSW MG Motor India announced as ISL’s new title sponsor

The Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday announced automotive brand JSW MG Motor India as its new title sponsor ahead of the 2026/27 season, which is scheduled to start on October 10. This marks the first time after three years that the league will have a title sponsor and it will be called the MG Indian Super League.
The 2026-27 ISL season is set to kick off on October 10, with Bengaluru FC hosting Sporting Club Delhi at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, while FC Goa takes on Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.
The season marks a return to the full home-and-away format and a playoff to decide the ISL cup winners at the end of it. The league had curtailed season last year after being plunged into a financial crisis. This season, it is hitting a reset button with the commercial and organisational aspects of the league run by a body consisting of the competing clubs itself.
“The return of a title sponsor after three seasons is a significant milestone and a strong reflection of the belief and opportunity around Indian football,” said Karan Yadav, who was announced as the league’s CEO last month. “As a club-led league, we are entering a new chapter with a clear ambition to build a stronger, more commercially sustainable and fan-focused ISL.”
East Bengal, who had ended a 22-year wait for a top-flight national league title in the truncated 2025/26 season, start their title defence with a match away from home against Churchill Brothers on October 18. Their great rivals Mohun Bagan Super Giant start their campaign earlier on October 12 away to NorthEast United. The first Kolkata derby of the seasons between the two sides will be on November 29.
The league will pause for the FIFA international window from Saturday, November 7 to Friday, November 20, 2026, with no league matches scheduled during this period. Only “Phase 1” of the schedule has been announced through to January 17, 2027. The league said in its statement that Phase 2 and playoff fixtures will be announced “at a later date”, as will the venue of Inter Kashi’s home fixtures.