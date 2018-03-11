Bengaluru FC vs FC Pune City, Highlights: Sunil Chhetri magic takes Bengaluru to ISL 2018 final

Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick to take Bengaluru FC to their first ISL final. Sunil Chhetri scored a hat-trick to take Bengaluru FC to their first ISL final.

Bengaluru FC made it to the final of Indian Super League 2018 in their first season itself after defeating Pune City FC 3-1 in the second-leg of the semifinal at Kanteerva Stadium, Bengaluru on Sunday. With Pune City FC’s coach Ranko Popovic’s suspension removed, the visitors started the first half positively but Sunil Chhetri’s hat-trick took his side to the final in what turned out to be an entertaining match. Jonatan Lucca put life in the match with eight minutes remaining after he converted a free-kick to give Pune City hope. However, Chhetri sealed the win for the hosts with his third goal towards the end of the match. Here are the highlights of the second-leg semifinal clash between Bengaluru FC and Pune City FC:

