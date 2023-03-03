scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
Advertisement

ISL: Kerala Blasters walk off after controversial Sunil Chhetri freekick; Bengaluru FC in semi-final

After the match, Bengaluru coach Simon Grayson told Star Sports that he had tried to convince his Blasters counterpart not to let his team walkoff.

Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri takes the controversial freekick as the Kerala Blasters players are caught unaware. (Photo: Screengrab/Hotstar)
Listen to this article
ISL: Kerala Blasters walk off after controversial Sunil Chhetri freekick; Bengaluru FC in semi-final
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bengaluru FC made it to the semi-final of the Indian Super League after a controversial Sunil Chhetri freekick against the Kerala Blasters at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Blasters players were up in arms after Chhetri curled the freekick into the goal in the seventh minute of extra time while the Kerala keeper was out of position.

When the referee allowed the goal to stand, the Blasters players walked off. After around 20 minutes when they did not return, the match was declared as a win for Bengaluru. They will take on League Shield Winners Mumbai City FC in the two-legged semi-final on March 7 and 12 which starts with an away trip.

After the match, Bengaluru coach Simon Grayson told Star Sports that he had tried to convince his Blasters counterpart not to let his team walkoff.

“If that happened to my team, I wouldn’t have walked off the pitch. i would have asked my players to try and score an equaliser.”

He went to clarify what had happened during the freekick.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“We got the freekick. Sunil asked the referee if he can take it quickly and the referee said yeah. So he did!” said Grayson.

Before the walk off, Blasters had dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t get past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in the Bengaluru FC goal. Relying on the quick feet of Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan, the Blues were content to play on the counter.

Also Read
Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland's agent drops Real Madrid's hint
'Thiago Mateo and Ciro, I love you…… now go to bed!' Lionel Messi's goodn...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning first-half hat trick for Al Nassr, crea...
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi unsure about PSG, Inter Miami emerge favourites, Barcelona r...

The hosts had six shots in the first half, but only one on target. Three of those shots were attempted by Krishna. The Fijian registered the only shot on target of the half in the 24th minute from a tight angle. Gill almost parried it straight into the path of Hernandez, but it was cleared away for a corner from which Krishna failed to keep his header on target.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 22:35 IST
Next Story

Al Nassr vs Al Batin Live Score Updates: Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr to take on bottom-of-the-table side Al-Batin

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Colonel CK Naydu
Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Mar 03: Latest News
close